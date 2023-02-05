Sean McBride

Sean McBride

80 for Brady

Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field star in “80 for Brady,” a feel-good comedy based on a true story.

Those of you looking for something to fill the NFL void this fallow weekend before the Super Bowl, there’s a new movie hitting theaters that offers plenty of pro football warm and fuzzy vibes.

“80 for Brady” is a fun little romp that features a quartet of iconic actresses having a wee bit of fun during a trip to the Super Bowl. Based on a real story, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Rita Moreno star as a group of friends who bonded by watching the New England Patriots play while one of them was going through chemotherapy. They became huge fans of Tom Brady, so when the Patriots went to the Super Bowl in 2017, these best friends decided that they needed to go as well.

