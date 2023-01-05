Support Local Journalism


Many of my favorite horror films feature a visual image that is so scary that you buy a ticket to the movie off the strength of that single shot alone. It’s not unusual for a bad movie to get a good box office bounce because of a visually memorable trailer.

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press and seen weekly on KFDM-TV. Sean welcomes comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com.

