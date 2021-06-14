BOISE — Zions Bank announced in a press release the launch of the Zions Community Speaker Series at noon on Tuesday, June 22. The virtual series is aimed to build inclusive cultures in the communities Zions Bank serves.
In honor of Pride Month, the inaugural event will explore the personal, professional, and policy-related experiences of members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Zions Bank president and CEO Scott Anderson will offer welcome remarks and Sui Lang L. Panoke, senior vice president of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion will host the event.
Panelists include former Salt Lake City mayor Jackie Biskupski, Idaho Rep. John McCrostie, Equality Utah executive director Troy Williams, and Jackie Cole, Inclusion Champion for Zions Bank’s Idaho Resort Region. Chad Dilley, senior vice president and chair of Zions Bank’s LGBTQIA+ Business Forum will moderate the discussion. The Zoom event is free to the public and a registration link is available here, or by emailing events@zionsbank.com.
