Since opening in 2014, the Village at Meridian has become a top local destination for shopping and dining. But even though a wide array of businesses have opened in the last eight years, the project still isn’t finished.
Village owner Centercal has long planned an expansion along E. Longwing Ln., the entry to the center that stretches to Eagle Rd. But first, a series of road and infrastructure improvements must be completed.
Hugh Crawford, regional director of property management for Centercal oversees the Village at Meridian. He said the developer hopes to announce formal plans for expansion later this year.
Plans posted on the Village website show a mixed-use project that would add apartments, additional retail, restaurants, and more to the site and a new parking garage. But Crawford said the final plan isn’t set in stone just yet.
“That’s an iteration of what it was going to look like at one point, but it won’t be too different,” he said. “It will include street-level entertainment, and be restaurant heavy with entertainment and retail that will line that street and residential above.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The apartment use will have about 420 units, he said. Entertainment could still include an additional movie theater use, as we first reported in 2018.
For the expansion, a set of improvements are underway along Eagle Rd., including an additional southbound travel lane on Eagle.
The agreement was laid out in advance and includes funding through a state program called sales tax anticipation revenue (STAR). The program allows roads to be widened with funding from the developer, who is then later reimbursed from sales tax revenue generated by the development. Without the improvements, the Village was capped at 950,000 square feet of total space.
Elsewhere at the Village, In-N-Out Burger filed plans to add a restaurant along Fairview Ave.