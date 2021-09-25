The College of Idaho announced in a press release that for the fifth straight year, it is being recognized as the top college or university in Idaho by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education rankings. Since the Wall Street Journal began ranking all higher education institutions in the country five years ago, The College of Idaho has been ranked as the top school in Idaho.
According to Wall Street Journal reporter David M. Ewalt, the WSJ/THE rankings “focus on outputs, emphasizing the return on investment students see after they graduate. Schools that fare the best on this list have graduates who generally are satisfied with their educational experience and land relatively high-paying jobs that can help them pay down student loans.” The overall rankings compare all schools, large and small, public and private.
The College ranked No. 389 of over 800 schools listed in the report, No. 17 out of all private, liberal arts colleges in the West, and No. 7 out of all private, liberal arts schools in the Northwest. The full list may be viewed at wsj.com with a subscription to the Wall Street Journal.
“It is always rewarding to see the combined efforts of our world-class faculty, coaches and staff recognized as one of the top institutions of higher learning in the nation and the No. 1 school in the state,” said Co-President Doug Brigham. “Not only through the work of our employees, but with the support of our Board of Trustees, our friends and donors, and the hard work and perseverance of our students, we see on a daily basis the positive difference our school makes in the lives of our students, alumni and community.”
The Wall Street Journal rankings come on the heels of last week’s U.S. News and World Report rankings, which placed The College of Idaho No. 136 of all national liberal arts colleges, and for the third-straight year, in the top-15 nationally in social mobility. Since U.S. News & World Report began ranking schools for social mobility three years ago, only eight schools have been ranked all three years in the top 15 nationally, including the College of Idaho.
“For 130 years the college has been a leader in transforming the lives of students, giving them the skills and knowledge to go wherever their ambitions take them,” said Co-President Jim Everett. “Now that U.S. News and World Report recognizes social mobility in yearly rankings, it is gratifying to know that The College of Idaho is one of only a handful of schools to be top-ranked each year. And since there are more students studying at the college than at any other time in the school’s history, we look forward to transforming many more lives in the future.”
U.S. News and World Report also ranked the College No. 10 for all national liberal arts colleges for international student population, with 18-percent of its students coming from more than 90 different countries.
