Plans to build a WinCo Foods in south Meridian have been scrapped after being in the works for several years.
The Seasons at Meridian apartment project near the Overland and Eagle intersection was originally centered around a planned WinCo. BoiseDev later reported that it looked like the grocery store may not come to fruition. Now, an updated project application seems to confirm this.
“Winco has since decided not to develop a store in this location and to sell the property,” the application letter said.
Ada County property transfer records show WinCo Foods sold the property last summer.
The applicant, Morgan Stonehill, is now requesting a development agreement modification for the site that will no longer include the grocery store. Additional apartments would replace it.
The project
The applicant is calling this phase two of Overland Wells. It is proposing 351 apartments spread out over four buildings on 11.65 acres.
There would be a mix of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units that range from 569 to 1,159 square feet.
“Buildings arranged around internal open space areas to create small housing communities,” the application letter said.
There would be 653 parking spaces, including 354 covered spaces.
Amenities would include a clubhouse/lounge with a game room, a fitness facility, a coffee bar, and a business center. There are also plans for a pocket library, public art space, grills and fire space, a pool, and more.
The applicant will go in front of the Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission on June 16.