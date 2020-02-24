Whitewater Station, the project that will replace Jerry’s 27th St. Market in Downtown Boise, looks closer to launching.
The project, first proposed in 2016, changed focus in 2018 — and building permits indicate construction could finally start soon.
The project, also known as The Corner at Whitewater, will replace the Jerry’s 27th St. Market, a former Islamic Center and a single-family home on the corner of 27th St. and Stewart Ave.
Four buildings will face Stewart Ave., with a series of 28 three-story townhomes. The homes will feature two and three bedrooms each and include a garage. The condos will also include outside decks and balconies.
A commercial space sits on the corner of 27th and Stewart, with a patio space. Plans indicate a retail or restaurant for the shop space. Blane Harvey with the group developing the site told BoiseDev in 2018 what they hope to see.
“We would love to see a little coffee shop — there’s a patio out there, too — or maybe a specialty market with deli sandwiches,” he said. “(We want) something low use, not going to disturb tenants but provide a nice amenity for the neighborhood.”
Thirty-four parking spots inside the garages and 21 on-street parking spaces meet Boise’s guidelines. The project will allocate six spaces to the commercial space.