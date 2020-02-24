Whitewater Station

Whitewater Station will replace the Jerry’s 27th St. Market.

 via Stack Rock Group

Originally posted to BoiseDev.com on Feb. 19, 2020.

Whitewater Station, the project that will replace Jerry’s 27th St. Market in Downtown Boise, looks closer to launching.

The project, first proposed in 2016, changed focus in 2018 — and building permits indicate construction could finally start soon.

The project, also known as The Corner at Whitewater, will replace the Jerry’s 27th St. Market, a former Islamic Center and a single-family home on the corner of 27th St. and Stewart Ave.

Four buildings will face Stewart Ave., with a series of 28 three-story townhomes. The homes will feature two and three bedrooms each and include a garage. The condos will also include outside decks and balconies.

A commercial space sits on the corner of 27th and Stewart, with a patio space. Plans indicate a retail or restaurant for the shop space. Blane Harvey with the group developing the site told BoiseDev in 2018 what they hope to see.

“We would love to see a little coffee shop — there’s a patio out there, too — or maybe a specialty market with deli sandwiches,” he said. “(We want) something low use, not going to disturb tenants but provide a nice amenity for the neighborhood.”

Thirty-four parking spots inside the garages and 21 on-street parking spaces meet Boise’s guidelines. The project will allocate six spaces to the commercial space.

