Help celebrate Idaho Manufacturing Month by voting for The Coolest Thing Made In Idaho.
TechHelp and the Idaho Manufacturers Alliance are celebrating the ingenuity and creativity of Idaho's manufacturers with the first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Idaho" Contest. According to a press release, IMA will consider any product made in Idaho, including those made by companies not headquartered in the state. Voting for nominees is open to all through Thursday, Oct. 15. Manufacturers and inventors are encouraged to nominate their own products. Voting for the winner will run from Oct. 21 through Oct. 28. IMA will announce the winner on October 30.
Here's how to participate:
Nominate a product (your own or another) manufactured in the state of Idaho that you think has the potential to be named as the coolest product made here.
After receiving initial nominees by 10/15/20, IMA will post all products on MadeHereidaho.org/CoolestThing and will invite the public to vote on the finalists from Oct. 21 to October 28.
Visit "The Coolest Thing Made in Idaho" webpage to review the rules, nominate a product, and learn more about how to participate.
VOTE EARLY, VOTE OFTEN (Seriously, you can vote once per day)
The winning product will get bragging rights as “The Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” along with a custom trophy, a feature article, and social media promotion (find the full list the website).
Idaho is home to numerous products developed by the can-do, dream it do it people who call this state home. But what is the Coolest Thing Made in Idaho? Help us decide at madehereidaho.org/coolestthing.