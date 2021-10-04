DO NOT DUPLICATEThe formal application with the City of Boise for a proposed 28-story residential tower in downtown Boise is in.
BoiseDev first told you about the proposal to build the tower at the corner of 12th St. and Idaho St. in Downtown Boise last month. Boise firm Oppenheimer Development Co. and partners hope to build the project on land it owns next to the Record Exchange building.
The application materials show a slightly shorter building than first imagined, coming in at 317 feet. Despite having more inhabited floors, it would put the building at a height just shorter than the 8th & Main Building (home to Zions Bank), which is currently Idaho’s tallest at 323 feet.
Retail, parking, apartments
Plans show a ground floor lobby with a large retail space along Idaho Street as well as a residential lobby, leasing office, and bike parking. The entry for the integrated parking garage is along the alley on the backside of the building.
That parking starts on the second floor and runs through the eighth floor. Plans show 377 spaces for vehicles as well as 150 spots to stow bicycles. On the outside, the garage is screened with a large seven-story metal screen with angular lines styled to look like a mountainscape.
The rest of the floors are dedicated to the residential units. The application shows 34 studio units, 189 1-bedroom models, 72 2-bedroom apartments and two 3-bedroom units. All together, the project as proposed would include 373 total bedrooms. The outside of the building is clad in glass, and some units feature integrated balconies.
The 27th floor includes an indoor fitness studio, media room, game area, and lounge – as well as an outdoor amenity deck and pool. The 28th story includes a small club room as well as an amenity deck, and is connected to the 27th floor with a staircase. The top of the building features a sloped mountain-style cut to the glass facade, again with a nod toward a mountainscape.
“Inspired by the Sawtooth Range near Boise, the crown of the building is both an expression and experience of a mountain top,” applicants wrote in a letter to the city. “The top is made up of 2 different levels all connected by steps, terraces, and elevators. Each level has a unique amenity program and indoor space to cater different social gatherings. The building’s unique top mimics the profile of a mountain stepping down to the south to capitalize on the spectacular views to the City, Foothills and landscape around.”
What’s next
The project will need to gain design review approval from the City of Boise to move forward. It could be on the agenda in November according to a city official, though a hearing date has not yet been set.