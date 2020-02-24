In 2018, BoiseDev broke news that the Roosevelt Market on Elm Avenue in Boise would close. Now, more than a year later, much about the project has changed. But we don’t know how the story will end.
Owners Susan Wilder and Nicolee Monroe shut down the market and eatery on Dec. 15 of 2018. Jill Simplot and her mother Pam Lemley bought the property through an LLC in 2017 but said they would remain hands off.
With Wilder and Monroe no longer at the helm, Lemley and Simplot’s LLC took on a large-scale project that they billed as a remodel. That remodel tore most of the structure down to the foundation. In its place, a new-but-similar building popped up.
Last year, the owners of Petite 4 and the now-shuttered Bleubird Cafe in downtown Boise said they would take over the space.
In September, Sarah and DK Kelly (Petite 4 owners) said they changed course and wouldn’t operate the Roosevelt.
“It saddens us that we will not be a part of this project, however this is the best business decision for us at this time,” they wrote on Facebook.
What’s next for Roosevelt Market?
Now, exterior construction on the new building continues. The windows in the building remain blacked out. Some kid-drawn posters with their hopes for the market line the front of the building.
We reached out to Pam Lemley last week hoping to understand more about the plan for the building, but she did not reply.
The final plans submitted to the City of Boise show space for a general store, bar and cafe seating in the front of the building. A new kitchen and restroom sit along the back. A “50s retro-style aesthetic” Smeg refrigerator gives a possible clue to the vibe of the cafe.
Upstairs, a small office and storage space will sit in the back, with most of the floor open to below. The bar would be framed out with a large two-story wall and Roosevelt Market interior signage
We’ll be watching and looking to get you more and better answers on the project.
