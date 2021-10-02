TechHelp announced in a press release it is pleased to join the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance in promoting the 2021 “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” contest that will run through the end of October. The event is a celebration of Idaho Manufacturing Month.
“The 2020 event showed us how powerful this campaign was in showcasing Idaho’s manufacturers and the innovative talent that flourishes in our state,” said the release. “TechHelp works with a lot of cool companies and inventors who make some really cool stuff. So take this opportunity to shine a little light on your products and company.”
CONTEST DETAILS
Through Oct. 4: Nominate an Idaho product — Yours or other products you think are REALLY COOL!
Oct. 11 – 18: First round of public voting on nominees within different categories. The top contenders in each category will advance to a final round of voting.
Oct. 21 – 28: Final round of voting; all are eligible to vote.
On Oct. 29, IMA will announce the winner. The 2021 winner will get bragging rights, a free annual IMA membership (or $500 membership credit), a free booth at our next Made Here Expo, a custom trophy, a feature article, and LOTS of social media promotion!
To review the rules or timeline, nominate a product, and learn more about the Coolest Thing Made in Idaho contest – visit the website by clicking on the contest link above or below.
Nominate a product manufactured in Idaho that you think has the potential to be named the coolest thing.
Thanks for your help promoting the makers in our great state of Idaho! Don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions to coolestthing@idmfg.org.