BOISE — Local nonprofit organizations Hire Heroes USA and Mission43 announced they are hosting a special panel discussion next Wednesday at noon focusing on disability and employment for veterans and military spouses. This webinar will give job seekers a safe environment to ask questions about disability in the workplace and how it impacts their job search, said the release.
The virtual event is free and open to all veterans and military spouses nationwide. The discussion will feature five experts from companies local to Idaho. The panelists will discuss common misconceptions about disabilities and how human resources managers ensure bias doesn’t affect hiring decisions. Registrants will also be able to ask questions, interact with our panel and seek advice for their personal situation.
Discussion panel members include:
- Dan Nelson — Mission43 Program Coordinator
- Stephanie Liston — ABM Industries HR Generalist
- Lori Sepulvado — Boise Cascade Company Region HR Business Partner
- Chase Liston — Boise Cascade Company HR Business Systems Analyst
- Tyler Christensen — DISYS Technical Recruiter
“This is an important conversation, especially for the veteran community,” said Micah Taylor, Hire Heroes USA Idaho area manager. “In 2019, Hire Heroes USA assisted more than 2,400 job seekers who self reported having a disability. This conversation is necessary, and we’re looking forward to hosting it.”
Veterans and military spouses who live in Idaho are encouraged to sign up for free career assistance with Hire Heroes USA. Any veteran or military spouse can register for personalized career assistance by completing the sign up process at: hireheroesusa.org/job-seekers.
Hire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers US military members, veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. The organization offers personalized one-on-one coaching, professionally revised resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, the organization provides services at no cost to clients. Since Hire Heroes USA’s founding, more than 52,000 Hire Heroes clients have found success in their job search, according to the press release.
All Hire Heroes services are being offered online or over the phone during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes our volunteer services, which allow professionals to mentor and guide clients during their job search. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org.
Mission43 is a partnership of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation and premier veterans organizations designed to give those from Idaho who have served in the military, and their spouses, the resources for personal growth and the opportunities to contribute in their communities. Focused on the pillars of education, employment, and engagement, Mission43 has created the environment for these men and women to lead, learn, and inspire throughout Idahoe. Pillar partners include Guild Education and Hire Heroes USA. To learn more, visit Mission43.org.