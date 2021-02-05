OK, so you've got Valentine's Day figured out for your favorite human … but what about those special furry four-legged critters?
West Valley Humane Society is passing out valentines for donations made to the shelter at participating local businesses. It's a way to support buying local and helping to save pets at the same time.
Here's how it works. Visit a participating local business and make a donation to help save pets at the West Valley Humane Society. You'll be handed a blank heart-shaped valentine to personalize with your own special message.
The fundraiser runs through Feb. 14 and the valentines will hang on the businesses' walls, proudly proclaiming your love for the pets at the shelter.
Then, West Valley will collect the messages of love and share with the shelter pets.
Here are the participating local businesses where you can shop and make your loving donations:
• Idaho Pawn & Gold, 615 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa, 10250 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise.
• Flying M at 724 Arthur Street in Caldwell.
• The Good Spoon at 714 Main Street Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell.
• Grocery Outlet at 4907 Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell.
• Drea's Pro Grooming at 1509 12th Avenue Road in Nampa.
• Mountain West Bank at 2024 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa.
There is also an online link for donations and leaving a valentine for a pet that will benefit their continued care at West Valley Humane Society. The shelter also has many pets still searching for a place to call home and a family to call their own. Give them some extra love this Valentine's Day!
Wall of Love: givinggrid.com/FortheLoveofPaws-WVHS.
For more information, visit the website: westvalleyhumanesociety.org.