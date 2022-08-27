BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced in a press release it is hosting wild horse adoption events in Boise and Blackfoot in August and September. Both events will offer 4-H handled wild horse yearlings for adoption.
Since 2009, the BLM Idaho Wild Horse and Burro Program, in concert with the University of Idaho 4-H Extension Program, has successfully paired youth with young wild horses for gentling and training. Nearly 400 wild horses have been adopted into good homes, 600 4-H members have developed wild horse handling skills and more than $65,000 has been raised for Idaho 4-H Clubs.
Wild horses and burros available for adoption have been removed from overpopulated herds roaming western public rangelands. A BLM-approved application, which may be completed at the event, is required to adopt.
Following are the upcoming opportunities available to adopt a 4-H handled young wild horse in Idaho:
Western Idaho Fairgrounds
5610 Glenwood, Boise, ID 83714
Aug. 27
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Meet the Mustangs in the Draft Horse Barn
Aug. 28
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meet the Mustangs in the Draft Horse Barn
1 – 2 p.m. Two 4-H handled wild horse yearlings available for adoption by competitive bid.
Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds
97 Park Street, Blackfoot, ID 83221
Sept. 2
11 a.m. 4-H handled wild horse yearlings to compete in trail challenge in the infield east of the arena
6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Meet the Mustangs in the Goat Pavilion
Sept. 3
11:30 a.m. – noon in the Grandstands
As many as eight 4-H handled wild horse yearlings available for adoption by competitive bid.
For more information about the events and locations, visit blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.