Idaho 4-H partnership with BLM WHB program.jpg

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is hosting wild horse adoption events in Boise and Blackfoot in August and September.

 Courtesy BLM

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced in a press release it is hosting wild horse adoption events in Boise and Blackfoot in August and September. Both events will offer 4-H handled wild horse yearlings for adoption.

Since 2009, the BLM Idaho Wild Horse and Burro Program, in concert with the University of Idaho 4-H Extension Program, has successfully paired youth with young wild horses for gentling and training. Nearly 400 wild horses have been adopted into good homes, 600 4-H members have developed wild horse handling skills and more than $65,000 has been raised for Idaho 4-H Clubs.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments