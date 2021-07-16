When a newcomer to the 208 speaks, it usually is evident from their "Boizee" shibboleth that they are not a native "Boy-See" long hauler. Instead, they will likely notice that Boy-See is an arty kind of town. One of its most prodigious artists, Kelly Knopp, has great fun using tongue-in-cheek "inside baseball" iconic Treasure Valley landmarks and images that decorate his t-shirts, hats, and stickers to remember the fallen.
Boise OG co-founder Kelly Knopp is not a native but could be considered one. He matriculated through all levels of public school here in Boise. Along with his sister Heidi, Kelly pines for the long lost, the folded, and the bumped off of State Street businesses of yore.
By trade, Knopp is an illustrator and graphic designer specializing in brand building through package design. He is adept at arresting imagery either by digital or hand-drawn elements and has a recognizable style throughout the city.
Knopp has twice received the Boise Weekly "Best of Boise" visual artist award and has earned accolades for his award-winning creative campaigns, TV commercials, brand identity packages, animations and illustrations.
And his business, Boise OG, is his artistic alter-ego where humor, cheeky sendups of landmark places, and whispered rumors of upside-down pineapple shenanigans in tucked away bedroom communities of Boise — pun intended — reign.
He and his sister Heidi create wearable art and stickers that poke a subtly sarcastic stick at institutions people who have been here more than a minute get, and if you don't, you haven't lived here long enough or don't know the right people to ask.
Idaho Press spoke to Kelly for a hot take on Boise OG and his ongoing collaborations with the Idaho Department of History's Amber Beierle.
April Neale: You and your sister Heidi started the company, Boise OG, separate from your core art and graphic design website and business — and you are from California?
Kelly Knopp: Yes. It's the biggest flaw in our business plan. We were both born in Riverside, California. We moved out of there when I was 2, so we have to claim it, to be honest, but I don't know the area very well. But hearing about it, I'm glad we moved. We had moved to Pocatello, and we lived there for about two years, and then we moved to Boise.
AN: Hold up. What Boise schools did you attend?
KK: I went to Koelsch Elementary School, then North Junior High. And then Boise High.
AN: If you can say, 'I went to this Boise elementary school, this middle school, and this high school,' you're in with the in-crowd.
KK: Thank you! And I have a child here. So I feel like I've knocked enough checkmarks off.
AN: The humor is subtle that you bring to Boise OG. Curious to know how you begin the process. You probably ask permission from businesses if you involve them in a design, but have you ever had pushback from a company?
KK: Not yet. To fill you in on that. We haven't, and we haven't asked too many existing businesses for permission. The most recent one would be Newt & Harold's, and they are not in business anymore.
But I knew the owners so well, and I didn't want to release their old logo without their consent. They were more than happy to let us use it.
We were trying to be careful. We don't want to ruffle too many feathers. So a lot of our designs are sort of sarcastic and maybe a little bit of a tease.
We're not looking to tick people off for having a business here. So I think we're contemplating doing a Smoky Davis design here pretty soon. And I know those people, I don't think they live in Boise, but I know they're still around. So we'll reach out to them and make sure that wouldn't hurt their feelings or cross some business line in the sand, as far as us like taking a trademark image or something like that.
AN: We all miss Smoky Davis.
KK: Oh yeah. I live currently, maybe half a mile from there, and that was our Thanksgiving and Christmas go-to, so I do miss that now. What is it now? An Einstein's?
AN: Einstein's got bought up by Valvoline. There you go. For example, what about the castle house on Warm Springs that you take a big poke at with the Monty Python French knight? Very clever.
KK: That guy reached out to us. That's a good point. We did not ask permission for that one. I just heard the rumor that there was some divorce, and the guy built the castle in front of his ex-wife's house, but I haven't confirmed that to be true or not.
But he reached out and just jokingly said, 'Hey, I live there, like, let me know when my royalty check is coming.' So we ended up sending some stickers. He said, thank you. I don't know if the guy living there currently is the one who built it. But I do know that the guy living there currently was okay with it.
AN: And The Sugar Beet Candle Company shirt and stickers, there's so much inside baseball humor in this particular side of your work, you do have to live here. You have to know that smell when people come here, and they're driving on the 84 and say, 'what is that horrible smell?' Nobody knows until someone shares it is the beet factory.
KK: My sister and I try hard to capture that feeling. Some of our stuff is obvious, like Jerry's Market. We did a sticker of just that building. It's gone now. We wanted to memorialize it, but some of that is a little less obvious.
The unprofessional psychology take on this is when you can get the joke to sort of claim that you've [the wearer] been here long enough, or like you're part of some old club in the know, I think that like emboldens people to have a little bit of like a braggadocios moment where it's like, 'oh, you don't know what that means? Like, let me tell you a story.'
That is the core of Boise OG, and if you weren't here, if you haven't been here long enough, you probably wouldn't understand most of it. I think it's the fun part.
AN: Some neighbors moved in from Hidden Springs. So I had to order that pineapple shirt to wear out in the yard to get their reaction.
KK: So we did that, thinking that we'd get some considerable pushback, and they'd be like, 'oh, that's not true.' Or like, 'we're tired of this thing.'
I don't know what happened there, but I feel like everyone in that community now has a shirt or a sticker because they really supported it. So it ended up being something pretty, pretty successful.
AN: Maybe truth in advertising, let the readers draw their conclusions. Then the excellent image of a goat roped Mr. Bundy. Did you have to get permission from a photographer who snapped that image? Or how did that work?
KK: Well, that's kind of what I'm going with. Everything that we do is sort of like a spinoff of something that someone's already done.
So there is a bit of a gray area in there of 'can we make this different enough or put a spin on it where it's not a, just a blatant rip-off?' I mean, um, Newt & Harold's is one of those things where it doesn't make any sense to use their logo. So in those cases, that seems appropriate.
But if you look, I mean, of course, I use the reference photo for that. But there are some nuances in there. So I'm not saying that I change it so much where you couldn't track down that photo.
I think it's been such a positive thing that even for Twin Dragon, that family reached out to me and just thanked us, and we gave them a bunch of stickers to give to their family.
So far, the comments have been overwhelming, saying, 'thanks for doing it.' But if we ever ran into an issue where it hurts someone's business we would be more than happy to take it down. So we're telling these under the breath jokes and hoping that we push them a little bit. We're not looking to cause anyone to like to have a hard time or be hateful towards anyone.
AN: Do you avoid Treefort for these graphic Ts, hats, or stickers, or is that something you may venture into someday?
KK: That's a really good question. I have enough friends and respect for people that put on Treefort and run it every year that I feel like I probably won't touch that. Unless something eventually comes out of it. I want stuff that's unique to Boise's lifestyle that we can earn a laugh at.
There's so much pride for Boise, and rightfully so, but sometimes it becomes a little much. So, when it came to many of these Boise theme things, I was like, 'oh, that's great. But, I necessarily wouldn't want to wear that' or put that sticker on my car.'
My sister Heidi and I set out to do something that we would personally like to have on a shirt or a hat. And [something] that's just more sarcastic, that's just our sense of humor.
Back to your question, nothing has jumped out from Treefort yet. I'd more spin towards the most obscure bands that ever played at the Idaho Fair. Do you know what I mean? I think that's much lower-hanging fruit right now.
AN: The last Idaho Gives, you raised money for this great art project with the Idaho Pen. The 32 Cells and book project. Talk about that project and where it is?
KK: It is either in the fourth or fifth year; I think this might be the fifth year. When I started the Swell Artists collective with another artist in town, Noble Hardesty, that was the project. We were looking at alternative ways to do art shows instead of waiting for a gallery face or being so academic where the walls had to be white, and the lighting had to be the perfect kind of thing.
We were looking for partners in the community that we could do something different. And I knew Amber Beierle through the site coordinator at that time, through some other events. So we got together on a meeting and said, 'how can we get the history crowd and the art crowd into one spot?'
And that's where it started. It is coming up again in August. They've changed a lot of the artists this year, which is excellent. I think there's going to be a new vision and new eyes on some art pieces.
It is one of my favorite events. The topics already are a little bit macabre, and a little bit taboo, and people may wonder why are we doing an art show about inmates? And some of this history is kind of horrific. But this is the more accessible gateway into the history of at least the penitentiary.
And in that instance, where you see many people who might attend just for the art, they end up learning a ton about history and then vice-versa. So people were just there for the history and realizing, like, holy cow, we have so many good artists here.
I can't think of a bad thing about it. And honestly, I wish there were more events that sort of cross art with the history of Boise stuff.
When it started, that was just the amount of cells that we could hang artwork on due to the structures or the open houses. So I think it's become sort of an arbitrary number, just a side note. I believe there are more than 32 artists this year, but that's the context behind it.
AN: The women's prison is fascinating. Overwhelmingly, their stories reveal that women kill for different reasons.
KK: Their stories are insanely sad. I worked with them on a book called "Numbered." It's a book about Idaho women in prison there. The stuff these women were going to prison for was just horrible. I mean, it's just such a root of inequality as they were trying to feed their kids, or they had a mental disease. They did an outstanding job of telling those stories.
AN: How would you describe the prevailing art scene here?
KK: The art scene is alive. I left Boise to travel some, and I have loosely investigated other places, and I feel like the attention that the city of Boise itself gives artists and the funds they put towards it is pretty unheard of, comparatively.
I don't know if it is solely Karen Bubb and her crew who are making sure that Boise always has funding or the ability to just kind of keep driving opportunities for artists. But I think it's pretty incredible.
And, honestly, it's one of those reasons that you get that all the time, or it's like, 'Oh, you're doing so great in Boise. Why wouldn't you move to a bigger city and do even better?'
And it's like, why would I? I feel like that support given here. If you want to work hard as an artist and have opportunities at your fingertips, I have not experienced a different place that can rival Boise on that part.
I also think the fact that Noble [Hardesty] and I just started an art collective and at one point, we had 65 people on our roster, and anytime we'd call someone and say, 'Hey, can we do an art show at your place or on your walls?' It was an outstanding 'yes.'
Why wouldn't you live here and have the quality of life, and then you can run your own business anywhere you want? I have zero things to say negatively about this scene, especially with the internet. I love it. It's been very good to me. I get asked to do little talks at Boise State University once a year. They have art and entrepreneurship [programs] there, and the level those kids are coming out of BSU and into our community seems pretty awesome.
So I think that the art future in Boise is pretty bright for sure.