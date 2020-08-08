BOISE — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on families all over the Treasure Valley and many of our community’s children have been left particularly vulnerable, announced the United Way of Treasure Valley in a press release. In the two weeks leading up to what should be the start of school for many, food insecurity is staggeringly high, the release said. United Way of Treasure Valley, in partnership with Albertsons, City of Boise, Boise Parks & Rec, and Boise Schools “have put their hearts and hands together to fill this large gap in our community,” said the release.
With the help of hundreds of volunteers, United Way of Treasure Valley is assembling and distributing thousands of lunches for low-income children every day through Aug. 14.
For lunch distribution times and locations, go to the website: unitedwaytv.org.