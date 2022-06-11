BOISE—A new branch of the Lions Club especially for Ukrainians in the Treasure Valley was formed recently.
The Idaho Ukraine Lions Branch Club was started in March as the result of a Support Ukraine Rally, sponsored by the Boise Bench Lions Club. The International Exchange Club at Boise State University provided a connection with local Ukrainians. The Boise Bench Lions Club is an active sponsor of this energetic group of new Lions members.
The branch club currently has nine active members and is welcoming new members to join and assist with their projects and fundraisers. Several fundraisers such as garage sales and bake sales along with a table at the Ukraine Center in Nampa have been reported to be very successful.
One of the members has a relative who is a doctor on the front line in Ukraine and the club branch has been sending needed items, such as tourniquets, to assist in the care of wounded military. They are collecting and distributing clothes, food and furniture to Ukraine families who have recently arrived in the area. They are also helping recent arrivals to find a place to live. Currently, they have the use of a semi-trailer until July to store items for distribution.
The Idaho Ukraine Lions Branch Club meets the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Lions Envision Sight, 1090 North Cole Road.