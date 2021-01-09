National Native American Construction Inc. of Coeur d’ Alene, Independence Indoor Shooting of Meridian and Treasure Valley Advanced Concepts LLC of Nampa each received a 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Program Award. This U.S. Department of Labor program recognizes U.S. employers for recruiting, hiring and retaining America’s veterans.
A press release announced the awards were presented in November at a virtual ceremony hosted by U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia at the Department’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.
“HIRE Vets Medallion honorees have demonstrated their dedication to hiring veterans and helping them establish and enjoy meaningful, long-term careers,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “From small business owners to Fortune 500 companies, these employers understand that veterans bring unique qualifications to their jobs and make significant contributions to the workplace.”
Administered by the Department’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, the program has now awarded 1,341 HIRE Vets Medallions since its inception in 2018.
The USDOL will accept applications for the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award Jan. 31 through April 30. To learn more, please visit www.HireVets.gov.