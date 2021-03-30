Two recent acquisitions are bringing new companies into local marketplaces. California-based Wood Investments Companies Inc. recently acquired CentrePoint Marketplace in Meridian and Denver-based Atlas Real Estate moved into Boise with the acquisition of Advanced Asset Management.
On March 30, Wood Investments Companies Inc., a California commercial real estate investment and management company specializing in retail, announced in a press release the acquisition of CentrePoint Marketplace, a 100%-occupied, 197,288-square-foot community shopping center in Meridian. The purchase price was $35 million, representing a cap rate of 8%.
The property, built in 2007, is located on 19.26 acres at 3319 N. Eagle Road at the intersection of E. Ustick and Eagle roads. It features retailers including Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Walgreens along with food tenants Qdoba Mexican Eats, Panera Bread and Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse. Tenants Downeast Home, Hobby Lobby, Moxie Java and 360 Wireless have all exercised their options showing their continued commitment to the center, according to Wood Investments' Managing General Partner Patrick Wood.
“We had been looking for acquisitions in this market for over five years and CentrePoint Marketplace checked all of the boxes for us,” said Wood. “The center has a synergistic mix of strong essential-needs tenants that will create a top-tier customer draw and an ideal crossover-shopping environment in the middle of a more mature Meridian market. We are excited to be members of the Meridian community and help with the growth and continued stabilization of CentrePoint Marketplace,” he said.
Wood Investments Companies was represented by Chad Moore of Mountain West Commercial Real Estate of Salt Lake City, Utah. The seller was Centrepoint Marketplace LLC, a Utah limited liability company.
The acquisition of CentrePoint Marketplace represents Wood Investments Companies’ second purchase in the Idaho market. In December 2019, Wood Investments Companies purchased Canyon Park East and Canyon Park West, a two-property retail investment totaling nearly 300,000 square feet and 31.7 acres in Twin Falls.
Wood Investments Companies is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and operated and managed by Patrick Wood and his team: partners Matthew Bush and Jeff Hopkins. It is a privately-held commercial real estate investment and management firm that acquires, owns, operates and develops commercial retail and housing properties with a focus on value-add development and investments. woodinvco.com.
Atlas acquires Advanced Asset Management and expands all business lines into Boise
Atlas, a full-service real estate company specializing in investment brokerage, property management and institutional acquisition, announced in a press release it has acquired Advanced Asset Management, a property management company based in Boise. The acquisition provides residents, homebuyers and real estate investors in the Boise metro area with a full suite of investment-focused real estate services including brokerage and property management, the release said.
“Over the past decade it has been the Atlas mission to 'Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate,' that means helping first-time home buyers, as well as educating homeowners on their ability to save for retirement and build generational wealth,” said Vincent Deorio, vice president, corporate development for Atlas Real Estate. “This acquisition is the first step in bringing that mission to the Boise metro area, one of the strongest real estate markets in the country.”
Andy Gearhart, owner of Advanced Asset Management, said Atlas will continue to provide "the same exceptional level of service to residents and investors" in the Treasure Valley. “Our goal for Advanced Asset Management was always to provide high-touch service, so when we connected with Atlas and saw the same service model, we knew we found a winner.”
Boise’s pro-business economy and booming real estate market attracted Atlas to Idaho’s state capital. There are no rent taxes in Boise, property taxes remain relatively low, and the job growth rate stands at 3.6%. According to Zillow, home-price appreciation recently entered the double digits in the metro area, with prices growing 10.5% over the past 10 years. Currently, the median home price in Boise is $419,000. Cap rates for the top 10% of real estate investment sales in the region averaged approximately 3.6%, while rents soared 13.5% year-over-year.
Atlas gains a presence in five states and eight metros nationwide, bringing the total number of residential units under management to more than 4,200. Since its inception in 2013, Atlas has been recognized as a leader in the real estate industry, said the release. The Denver Business Journal named Atlas as a "Fast 50 Honoree;" Bank of America selected Atlas as one of its "Colorado Companies to Watch," and ColoradoBiz Magazine honored the firm with a "Best of Colorado: Property Management and Best Residential Real Estate Agency" award in 2020.
Atlas Real Estate is a full-service real estate company specializing in investment services, property management and institutional acquisitions. A buy/sell brokerage, Atlas is also a Zillow Offers Partner Agent. To learn more visit realatlas.com.