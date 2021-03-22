Treasure Valley Institute for Children’s Arts, also known as TRICA, is enrolling students for its new preschool in Boise’s north end, near downtown.
TRICA was founded over 25 years ago and offers a variety of dance and art programs to children ages 2-12.
Preschool of the Arts
Enrollment for children ages 3-5 is open for the 2021-2022 school year. Depending on age, classes are being offered two, three or five days a week.
“TRICA’s Preschool of the Arts creates a love of learning and has a clear goal in mind: educating children in the arts and humanities to become expressive, balanced,resilient, creative problem solvers by the time they reach adolescence,” preschool coordinator Lex Ochsner said.
The preschool day will be filled with song, dance, physical activity and artistic performances.
“In this moment when their personalities are developing, THIS is when education needs to be at its finest,“ founder Jon Swarthout said.
Starting September 7th, the preschool’s schedule will mirror the Boise School District’s.
“We don’t shy away from the socio-emotional aspects of early childhood—we lean into the indisputable fact that how well children ages 3-5 self-soothe, make friends and interact with others is paramount to their success in kindergarten and throughout their academic careers.” Ochsner said.
New location
In October, BoiseDev told you about TRICA’a new location.
The preschool, along with TRICA’s other programs will be held in the newly renovated early 1900s-era church at the corner of 14th and Eastman streets.
“Space to create, invent and perform will be ample within the walls of TRICA’s rescued 12,000-foot-cathedral-turned-childrens’ arts institute,” Ochsner said.
For more information on the new Preschool of the Arts or other TRICA programs, click here.