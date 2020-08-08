BOISE—A mathematics teacher from Boise’s Timberline High School has been honored with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST) according to a press release.
Jerod Morehouse is among 107 teachers nationwide announced by the White House this week as the newest cohort of PAEMST winners.
“As an outstanding and innovative math teacher, Mr. Morehouse has helped prepare hundreds of Idaho students for success in college, career and life,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “He should be very proud of this national recognition, and Idaho is very proud of him.”
The PAEMST recognition is the nation's highest honor for teachers in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math, according to the PAEMST website: “The award recognizes those teachers have both deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas.”
Teachers seeking a PAEMST nomination must submit a lengthy packet of material demonstrating their capabilities in the classroom.
National PAEMST awardees receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States, recognition events and professional development opportunities, and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation. Awardees also join an active network of outstanding educators from throughout the nation.
The annual awards alternate between elementary teachers and secondary teachers. This year’s awards are for secondary education.
A Boise native, Morehouse earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics with an Emphasis on Education from the University of Alaska Anchorage and a Master’s Degree in Mathematics Education at Boise State University. His graduate work focused on the flipped method of instruction and its impact on student achievement and attitudes toward mathematics.
Morehouse teaches AP Statistics and Discrete Math at Timberline High School in the Boise School District, where he has worked since 2012. He also serves as an instructor at the Modeling and Data Literacy Institute at Boise State University and as a participant in the Boise Math Teacher Circle.
He collaborates with other math educators regionally as a member of the Math Teacher Leader Network and at multiple AP Summer Institutes.
Before returning to Boise, he taught at Heritage Christian School in Anchorage, Alaska and served as an adjunct professor at the University of Alaska Anchorage.