Treasure Valley Subaru announced the opening of its Off Road Test Drive Terrain Park.
Located by the Idaho Center Auto Mall, the huge dirt track is next to Treasure Valley Subaru.
Customers can take a Treasure Valley Subaru performance test drive there.
General Manager Rob Studebaker has dreamed about having the terrain park for several years, said the press release, since the early days of planning the new dealership.
And now it’s open and ready to try out.
And it’s good planning that the automatic car wash opened last week.