Boise
Benjamin Jacobsen leased 218 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells facilitated this transaction.
Bill’s Bike Works Inc. renewed their 3,621 square feet of industrial space at 2769 S. Cole Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Blac-Rac Manufacturing Inc. renewed their 5,600 square feet of industrial space at the Maple Grove Center in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
C-1 Design Group LLC renewed their 6,600 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Industrial Center, 2756 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
DirtKart Inc. leased 11,958 square feet of industrial space at 2925 S. Cole Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips and Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Jason The Great LLC Leased 1,877 square feet of retail space at 1524 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Julie Kissler, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume and Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Crissy Smith represented the tenant.
Optimum Pool Technologies Inc. leased 29,248 square feet of industrial space at 3562 S. TK Ave. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.
Rian Chatterton purchased a 15,984-square-foot office building at 8601 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Janelle Anderson of Epic Realty represented the buyer.
Steel Connections Inc. renewed their 10,148 square feet of industrial space at the Maple Grove Center in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Sweet Cheeks Beauty Bar LLC leased 1,900 square feet of retail space in the Family Center, 3587 Federal Way in Boise. John Stevens and JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.
Ty Pentecost Photography leased 193 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson facilitated this transaction.
Caldwell
American Comedy Co. Inc. leased 4,795 square feet of retail space in the Eagle Building, 815 Arthur St. in downtown Caldwell. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company leased 1,383 square feet of office space at 1065 E. Winding Creek Drive in Eagle. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Zemaitis Insurance Services leased 694 square feet of office space at 172 S. Academy Ave. in Eagle. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Ryan Brodien of Mark Bottles Real Estate represented the tenant.
Kuna
GF and AF LLC purchased 0.52 acres at 855 W. Deer Flat Road in Kuna. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Brandon Fowler and/or assigns purchased a .5 acre lot at 2015 S. Eagle Road in Meridian. Julie Kissler, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume and Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Matt Mahoney and Austin Hopkins of Lee & Associates represented the buyer.
Duck Donut leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 2126 N. Eagle St. in Meridian. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and CenterCal Properties LLC represented the landlord.
JIFU Travel LLC leased 5,941 square feet of office space in Silverstone Plaza, 3405 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Karena Gilbert, Michael Ballantyne and Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
The Russell Corporation renewed their 3,610 square feet of office space in Sonoma Square, 1940 S. Bonito Way in Meridian. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Transportation Compliance Service LLC leased 8,747 square feet of industrial space at 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
Orange Power Group LLC purchased a 5 acre lot located at TBD E. Hunt Ave. in Nampa. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Jonathan Langston Coldwell Banker Tomlinson represented the buyer.
Star
Blyth Warner & Associates LLP leased 1,390 square feet of office space at 88 N. Seneca Springs Way in Star. Dave Winder and Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Jim Hosac of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.
Hailey
Grocery Outlet leased 19,400 square feet of retail space at 615 N. Main St. in Hailey. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Dave Broecker of Mark Bottles Real Estate represented the landlord.