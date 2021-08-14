Boise
Kevin E. Cahill leased 306 square feet of office space at 223 N. 6th St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Diversified Fluid Solutions LLC renewed their 37,544 square feet of industrial space located at 11801 W. Executive Dr. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
K-Counseling leased 900 square feet of office space located at 1618 Columbus St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Boise Premier Cleaning LLC leased office space in Benjamin Plaza, located at 8620 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Patrick Shalz and Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jennifer McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant.
Lunatic Fringe – Boise LLC leased 3,516 square feet of retail space in BODO, located at 836 W. Broad St. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Mike Christensen and Kelly Schnebly represented the landlord.
MJT Ventures LLC leased 3,692 square feet of retail space in Calderwood Park II, located at 8960 W. Ardene St. in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Mike Erkmann of NAI Select represented the landlord.
Squeegee Boys leased 1,040 square feet of industrial space in the Centurion Building, located at 2169 S. Centurion Place in Boise. Chris Pearson and Erik McNary of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Bent Frenchman Selections leased 1,040 square feet of industrial space located at 2167 S. Centurion Place in Boise. Chris Pearson and Erik McNary of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
SR Partners LLC leased 2,635 square feet of retail space in the Gateway Shopping Center, located at 2611-2789 Broadway Ave. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Kelly Schnebly and Mike Christensen of Colliers represented the landlord.
Valley Office Systems renewed their 12,995 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Dreamstyle Remodeling of Idaho LLC renewed their 4,850 square feet of industrial space located at 2728 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Bearing Distributors Inc. renewed their 4,850 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Industrial Center, located at 2772 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nyhof Enterprises LLC leased 448 square feet of office space at 223 N. 6th St. Suite 225 in Boise. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Jennifer McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.
Patricia Fernandez Gomez, dba XO Beauty Studio leased 540 square feet of office space at 2210 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 101 in Boise. Lorraine Rubio of Berkshire Hathaway represented the tenant. Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Francis Joy Staging leased 5,625 square feet of industrial space at 11880 President Drive Suites G, H, and I in Boise. Drey Campbell of NAI Select represented the tenant. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Eagle
Idaho Lock and Bolt purchased 2.69 acres at 44, 62, 74 & 86 N. Fisher Park Way in Eagle. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Clay Anderson of Colliers represented the seller.
Nampa
Thiel & Thiel LLC purchased 1 acre of land at 3024 Landon in Nampa. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation renewed their 1,809 square feet of office space in the Premier TitleOne Building, located at 5660 E. Franklin Road in Nampa. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Service Master Fire & Water Clean-Up leased 2,172 square feet of industrial space at 16089 N. Franklin Blvd. Suite 3 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
Urban Link Group leased 2,361 square feet of retail space at 3505 E. Monarch Sky Ln. Suite 210 in Meridian. Kyle Uhlenkott and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord.
Caldwell
Natoli Engineering Company Inc. leased 8,900 square feet of industrial space at 1524A Freedom Ave. in Caldwell. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena, and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord.