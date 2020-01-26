Nampa
Sears Authorized Hometown Stores leased 12,500 square feet of industrial space at 1104 1st St. South in Nampa. Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood and Bryant Jones of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Boise
Sawtooth Compounding Pharmacy LLC leased 2,597 square feet of industrial space at 90 S. Cole Road in Boise. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the landlord. Ben Fulcher of Mark Bottles Real Estate represented the tenant.
Accel Realty leased 850 square feet of office space in Emerald Square, located at 4355 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Banana Landscape LLC leased 1,685 square feet of industrial space at 250 S. Cole Road in Boise. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Golden Needle Sewing leased 1,658 square feet of industrial space at 124 S. Cole Road in Boise. Michael McNeight, Scott Feighner and Steve Foster of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Kelmar LLC purchased 11,150 square feet of industrial space at 1600 W. Commerce Ave. in Boise. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International represented the buyer. J. Martin Igo of The Igo Company represented the seller.
Eagle
American Independent Securities Group LLC leased 3,259 square feet of retail space at 664 S. Rivershore Ln. Ste. 150 in Eagle. Scott Raeber and Oliver Maron of Colliers International represented the landlord. Michael Bergman of Lee and Associates represented the tenant.
Caldwell
Idaho Military Division leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at 5205 E. Cleveland Blvd. Ste. 108 in Caldwell. Mike Christensen of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.