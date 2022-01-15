Boise
The State of Idaho renewed a lease on 6,041 square feet of retail space at 6910 & 6914 W State Street in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson, and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
CBRE, Inc., a Delaware Corporation leased 3,826 square feet of office space at 877 W. Main St. Suite 600 in Boise. Tim Reid and Matt Naumann of CBRE represented the tenant. Scott Feighner and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Sigma Sense, LLC extended a lease on 3,182 square feet of office space at 12426 Explorer Dr. in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Austin Hopkins and Matt Mahoney of Lee & Associates represented the landlord.
Mountain States Counseling & Psychological Services sublet 2,882 square feet of office space at 3380 W. Americana Terrace Suite 320 in Boise. Melanie Nielsen and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Ron Ramza of Cornerstone Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.
Presidio Capital Real Estate, LLC purchased 1744 Main Street in Boise. Holly Chetwood and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Gem State Financial Group leased 1,840 square feet of office space in Benjamin Plaza, located at 8620 W. Emerald Street in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Derek Pollard of Strive Commercial represented the tenant.
Office of Architecture and Design, PLLC leased 537 square feet of office space in Emerald Square, located at 4355 W. Emerald Street in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Chad Hamilton of Trek Commercial Development represented the tenant.
Strike Advisory, LLC leased 3,719 square feet of office space in the Alaska Center, located at 1020 W. Main Street in Boise. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Jay Story of Story Commercial represented the landlord.
Legendary Pizza, LLC leased 1,601 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, located at 10346-10500 Overland Road in Boise. John Stevens and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
KCI USA, Inc. renewed their 1,669 square feet of industrial space in Flex Work Space, located at 6135 W. Clinton Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.
Premier Pools and Spas, LLC leased 3,829 square feet of office space in Fremont Place, located at 6213 N. Cloverdale Road in Boise. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Rocket Communications, Inc. leased 3,035 square feet of office space in Plaza 121, located at 121 N. 9th Street in Boise. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Oliver Maron and Scott Raeber of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Lumber Liquidators, Inc. renewed their 5,981 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Business Park, located on Mossy Cup Street in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Meridian Dermatology, LLC leased 2,020 square feet of office space at 3250 N. Leslie Way Suite 110 in Meridian. Farzin Safavi of Atova represented the tenant. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
AAA Oregon/Idaho renewed their 1,475 square feet of retail space in Majestic Marketplace East, located at 2310 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Darin Burrell of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.
Odin Works leased 14,660 square feet of industrial space in Taylor West II, located at 125 W. Taylor Street in Meridian. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
The McClatchy Company, LLC renewed their 5,718 square feet of industrial space in Taylor West II, located at 125 W. Taylor Street in Meridian. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Tosu Ramen & Sushi leased 1,712 square feet of retail space in Ten Mile Retail, located at S. Vanguard Way in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Holt Haga of Ball Ventures Ahlquist represented the landlord.
Eagle
Willowview Consulting leased 1,192 square feet of office space located at 208 S. Academy in Eagle. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Keep Fit, LLC renewed their 1,440 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center, located at 1750-1790 E. State Street in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Garden City
BCS Commercial leased 5,000 square feet of industrial space located at 5200 Sawyer Avenue in Garden City. Chris Pearson and Erik McNary of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Star
Star Retail, LLC purchased 1.84 acres at 10643-10717 W. State Street in Star. The three parcels will be developed into three retail buildings. John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.