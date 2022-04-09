BOISE
Neamah’s Barbershop leased 1,024 square feet of retail space at 116 E. Myrtle St. Suite 116 in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Baybren Co. leased 3,300 square feet of retail space located at 6565 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Holly Chetwood, Lenny Nelson and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Ace Hardware leased 13,694 square feet of retail space in the Hillcrest Shopping Center, located at 5100-5350 Overland Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood, JP Green and Pat Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Sherry Schoen of Newmark Grubb Acres represented the tenant.
Property Works LLC renewed their 1,400 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5481-5505 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
The McClellan Company purchased Riverside Business Park located at 7655-7669 W. Riverside Dr. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the seller.
Redline Recreational Toys Inc. leased 13,060 square feet of industrial space located at 4600 W. Apple St. in Boise. Devin Pierce, Erik McNary and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Hartmann Design Inc. renewed their 1,932 square feet of industrial space located at 5220 N. Sawyer St. in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Crisiant LLC leased 2,160 square feet of office space in the Alta Building, located at 12592 W. Explorer Dr. in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Brian Watt of Rocky Mountain Real Estate Services represented the tenant.
Armanino LLP leased 16,394 square feet of office space in the Banner Bank Building, located at 950 W. Bannock St. in Boise. Al Marino and Pat Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Greg Gaddis and Bill Beck of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.
River Valley Medical leased 1,626 square feet of office space in Benjamin Plaza, located at 8620 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Interpath Laboratories renewed their 7,613 square feet of office space in Emerald West, located at 8660 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Water Ski Pro Shop renewed their 5,766 square feet of industrial space in the Federal Way Commerce Center, located at 875 W. McGregor Court in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Dr. Mary Migliori renewed 3,107 square feet of office space in the Greystone Building, located at 250 Bobwhite Court in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Express Appliance leased 20,754 square feet of retail space in the Hillcrest Shopping Center, located at 5326 Overland Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood, JP Green and Pat Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Berkadia Real Estate Advisors LLC renewed their 1,491 square feet of office space in the Olympus Building, located at 6225 N. Meeker Place in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Retail Merchandising Solutions Inc. renewed their 4,570 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Industrial Center, located at 2728 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson, Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Nathan Piehl of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.
Outpak Inc. renewed their 9,700 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Industrial Center, located at 2728 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson, Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Hill’s Kitchen leased 1,320 square feet of retail space at 10697 Ustick Road in Boise. Mike Christensen and Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
MERIDIAN
Pizza Twist leased 1,706 square feet of retail space in Knight Hill, located at 6349 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Mike Pena of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Foor Law PLLC leased 1,815 square feet of space in Redstone Springs, located at 660 E. Franklin Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the tenant.
SUNROC Corporation leased 4,932 square feet of office space in Sierra Plaza, located at 2965 E. Tarpon Dr. in Meridian. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Tony Flores of Capital Commercial Corp dba Northwest Commercial Advisors, LLC represented the tenant.
Brighton Homes Idaho renewed their 3,768 square feet of industrial space in Taylor Commerce Park, located at 1170 W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.
EAGLE
Martin Motorsports renewed their 1,440 square feet of industrial space in Eagle Industrial Center, located at 1750-1790 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
CALDWELL
Gray Painting LLC renewed their 2,000 square feet of industrial space in Graye Canyon Industrial, located at 204-212 Happy Day Blvd. in Caldwell. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
TNT Machining leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 1409 Lauren Lane Suite 102 in Caldwell. Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
NAMPA
Infinity Energy Inc. extended a lease on 1,236 square feet of office space at 136 N. Broadmore Way Suite 100 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.