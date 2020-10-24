Boise
208 Pho & Vegan Inc. leased 3,264 square feet of retail space at 3900 W. Overland Road in Boise. Dave Cadwell of Colliers International represented the landlord.
ABEL Corporation USA leased 11,250 square feet of industrial space in Airport Distribution Center, 1049-1077 Boeing St. in Boise. Mike Greene, Peter Oliver, Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Bennett Maple Grove LLC purchased seven industrial condos consisting of 24,583 square feet of industrial space at 2723 — 2769 S. Cole Road and 7424 — 7448 W. Mossy Cup in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Body Renew Holdings, dba FIT leased 3,358 square feet of retail space at 6980 Overland Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Boise Wings LLC leased 1,783 square feet of retail space at 1575 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. Dave Cadwell of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Buff Guy LLC leased 1,600 square feet of industrial space at 502-512 E. 43rd St. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Derrick Pollard of NAI Select represented the landlord.
Cameron Properties LLC closed on an office building at 1076/1078 S. Cole Road, located in the Executive Park Townhouse Subdivision in Boise. The buyer was HLK Investments LLC. Wendy Shoemaker from Intermountain Commercial represented the buyer and Debbie Martin from DK Commercial represented the seller.
Dharma Sushi leased 1,722 square feet of retail space in Brownfield’s Building, 122 N. Fifth St. in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Gabbert & Edwards Construction LLC renewed their 550 square feet of industrial space at 2159 Centurion Place in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
James Bloomingdale purchased a 24-unit multi-family building at 1677 Raymond St. in Boise. Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and First Service Group represented the seller in this transaction.
Keen Search LLC leased 339 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jennifer McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Limbcrafters LLC leased 2,052 square feet of industrial space in Flex Work Space, 6062 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Long Range America LLC leased 8,680 square feet of industrial space at 33 N. Phillippi St. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Jake Tucker of Colliers represented the landlord.
M&M Fasteners Supply Inc. leased 600 square feet of office space in the Kendall Center, 5485 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
ServiceMaster Quality Cleaning renewed their 2,260 square feet of industrial space at 216 W. 38th St. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Tyler Industries renewed their 1,040 square feet of industrial space at 2167 Centurion Place in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Yogi Tanks LLC leased 2,871 square feet of retail space at 5634 W. State St. in Boise. Michael Bergmann of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the landlord.
An undisclosed buyer purchased a 5,032-square-foot mixed-use building at 3046 S. Bown Way in Boise. JP Green of TOK commercial represent the buyer. Matt Mahoney and Austin Hopkins of Lee & Associates represented the seller.
Caldwell
Maria Guadalupe Chacon leased 2,070 square feet of industrial space at 212 S. Fourth Ave. Suites B & C in Caldwell. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Garden City
Boise Mind Body Balance LLC leased 605 square feet of office space at 5997 W. State St. Suite B in Garden City. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
A+ Drain Cleaning & Plumbing leased 5,081 square feet of industrial space in Sundance Industrial Warehouse, 2603 Sundance Road in Nampa. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Heley Living Trust purchased a 30,705-square-foot office building at 5700 E. Franklin Road in Nampa. Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Lakeshore Realty represented the buyer in this transaction.
Pho 7 LLC leased 2,830 square feet of retail space in Venture Pointe, 732 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Williams & Moore Law PLLC leased 3977 square feet of office space at 504 11th Ave. S. in Nampa. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial handled the transaction.
Zoroco Packing Inc. leased 22,848 square feet of industrial space at 2240 Samantha Court in Nampa. Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and TOK represented the landlord in this transaction.
Meridian
Imagine Behavioral and Developmental Services LLC leased 4,816 square feet of office space at 1905 S. Topaz Way in Meridian. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Oliver Maron of Colliers represented the tenant in this transaction.
Mountain Home
RISE Inc. renewed their 5,764 square feet of industrial space and expanded 1,919 square feet of industrial space at 1993 E. Eighth N. St. Suites 100 & 114 in Mountain Home. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.