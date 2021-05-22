Boise
A Body & Mind Health Services LLC leased 5,301 square feet of industrial space at 148 S. Cole Road in Boise. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
A Body & Mind Health Services LLC also leased 1,046 square feet of industrial space at 130 S. Cole Road in Boise. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Advantage Sales & Marketing LLC leased 8,032 square feet of office space at 1475 S. Tyrell Lane in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Ron Ramza of Cornerstone Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.
Apria Healthcare LLC leased 3,750 square feet of industrial space at 11880 W. President Drive Suites E and F in Boise. Stephen Sapunor of Commercial Market Advisors represented the tenant. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Bert Ellis purchased .21 acres of land at 1944 W. Judith Lane in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Bert Ellis of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the buyer.
Bert Ellis also purchased .14 acres of land at 1976 W Judith Lane in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Bert Ellis of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the buyer.
Bo Do Chiropractic LLC leased 2,054 square feet of office space at 405 S. Eighth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Delta Biolabs Inc. leased 1,125 square feet of industrial space in Flex Work Space, 6140 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Fancy Pants leased 2,492 square feet of office space at 827 W. Idaho St. in Boise. Mike Christensen and Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. leased 1,542 square feet of office space at 250 W. Bobwhite Court in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Pat Shalz represented the landlord.
Vets 4 Success leased 11,714 square feet of retail space at Five Plaza Shopping Center, 10360 W. Overland Road in Boise. Randy Fibert of Skyline Realty represented the tenant. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Eagle
James T. Clay, CPA leased 1,200 square feet of office space at 1025 S. Bridgeway Place in Eagle. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and RJ Walker represented the tenant.
Seven Arrows Industries LLC leased 1,050 square feet of retail space at 94 N. Fisher Park Way in Eagle. Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Jim Hosac of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.
Emmett
Innovative Fighting Arts leased 3,600 square feet of retail space at 620 Highway 16 in Emmet. Travis Dunn of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Mountain Home
United Parcel Service leased 3.24 acres of yard space at 1205 Highway 20 in Mountain Home. Chris Pearson and Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
Aspire Roofing LLC leased 966 square feet of office space at 5680 E. Franklin Road Suite 120 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Express Pressure Wash Inc. leased 2,400 square feet of industrial space at 3923 E. Summit St. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Legacy Academy Inc. leased 15,000 square feet of retail space in Treasure Valley Crossing, 16815-16925 N. Marketplace Blvd. in Nampa. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Wood Brothers Trucking LLC purchased a 13,036-square-foot industrial building at 915 E. Karcher Road in Nampa. Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Twin Falls
Reve Exteriors LLC DBA DaBella leased 2,173 square feet of retail space at 205 Shoshone St. N. Suite 200 in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Tami Walker and Steve Di Lucca of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Pocatello
SE Idaho Accounting LLC leased 3,464 square feet of office space at 353-357 N. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello. The tenant was represented by Jared Zebe, Don Zebe and Mike Zebe of Colliers Idaho and by Cresa. The Sterling Building Partnership represented the landlord.
Twice Sheared Sheep LLC leased 810 square feet of office space at 1070 Hiline Road Suite 315 in Pocatello. Jared Zebe, Don Zebe and Mike Zebe of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.