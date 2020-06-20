Boise
Ashiana Estate LLC leased 422 square feet of office space at 4696 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Cascade Drilling renewed their lease for 3,168 square feet of industrial space at 6480 Contractor St. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Driven Capital Partners LLC purchased a 25,500-square-foot office building at 10259 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Jim Hosac of Intermountain Commercial represented the buyer in this transaction.
Fashion Nail Spa LLC renewed their 1,334 square feet of retail space in McMillan’s Corner, at 13613 McMillan Road, in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Todd Campbell Construction Inc purchased a 1,485-square-foot industrial building at 3318 N. Cole Road in Boise. Stephen Fife and Jake Miller of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Eagle
Bright Bank leased 4,200 square feet of pad space in The Bridges at Lakemoor. JP Green of TOK Commercial and Beau Manwaring of Hawkins Companies facilitated this transaction.
Casey Legal Group PLLC leased 1,732 square feet of office space at 531 S. Fitness Place in Eagle. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Chrissy Smith of Coldwell Banker represented the tenant in this transaction.
Splash Wines leased 2,976 square feet of office space at 52 N. Palmetto Ave. in Eagle. Bree Wells, DJ Thompson and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Garden City
Rock Bottom Granite leased 14,553 square feet of industrial space at 5103 N. Sawyer Ave. in Garden City. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
Insurers of Idaho leased 1,709 square feet of office space at 16211 N. Brinson St. in Nampa. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Ron Ramza of Cornerstone Commercial represented the tenant in this transaction.
The Joint leased 1,350 square feet of retail space at 1275 Happy Valley Road in Nampa. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Kersten Swinyard represented the tenant in this transaction.