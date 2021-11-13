Boise
Boise State University leased 12,000 square feet of industrial space located at 5498 W. Albatros Lane in Boise. Mike Greene, Patrick Shalz, and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Mountain View, LLC purchased Emerald Tech Center Bldg. 8, located at 10147 W. Emerald Street in Boise. Dan Minnaert, Devin Pierce, and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Panaton Software leased 1,560 square feet of office space in the Greystone Building, located at 250 Bobwhite Court in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Michael Bergmann of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
McConnell Financial Advisors, LLC leased 1,400 square feet of office space in the Greystone Building, located at 250 Bobwhite Court in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Melanie Nielsen of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Pure Design Build Remodel, LLC renewed their 600 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5481-5505 Kendall Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Woodbridge Pacific Group leased 2,865 square feet of office space in the Olympus Building, located at 6225 N. Meeker Place in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Scott Feighner of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Idaho Valve & Fitting Company renewed their 2,456 square feet of industrial space in Westpark Corp. Campus, located at 9985-9999 W Emerald Street in Boise. Chris Pearson, Patrick Shalz, Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
The condominium unit located in the Belgravia Building at 461 W. Main St. has sold. Intermountain Commercial Real Estate facilitated the sale, with Wendy Shoemaker representing the seller and Jim Hosac representing the buyer in the transaction.
Caldwell
New Terra Enterprises, LLC purchased 5.35 Acres located at W Logan Street in Caldwell, Idaho – Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Ben Kneadler of NAI Select represented the buyer in this transaction.
Kuna
Todd Goode purchased 1.28 Acres located at TBD Meridian Road in Kuna, Idaho – Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Craig Lindquist of Western Idaho Realty represented the buyer in this transaction.
Meridian
Apex Restoration, LLC leased 4,496 square feet of industrial space at 150 S. Adkins Way in Meridian. Jim Boyd and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
An investor purchased 389-397 SW 5th Avenue in Meridian. Michael Ballantyne and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Focused Alignment, LLC leased 3,988 square feet of industrial space located at 640 E. Franklin Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jason Knorpp of KW Commercial represented the tenant.
HH Holdings, LLC purchased 1.86 acres at 2220 & 2240 E. Cinema Drive in Meridian. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Idaho Arms & Ammo renewed their 1,632 square feet of retail space in the Fairview Business Center, located at 519 E. Fairview Avenue in Meridian. Jim Boyd of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Precise MRM, LLC renewed their 4,480 square feet of industrial space in the Franklin Road Warehouse, located at 1311 E. Franklin Road in Meridian. Jim Boyd of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Salon G renewed their 1,350 square feet of retail space in Mercato at BridgeTower, located at 3015 W. McMillan Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Treasure Valley Door renewed their 9,074 square feet of industrial space in Taylor Commerce Park, located at 1150 W. Taylor Street & 1140 W. Taylor Street in Meridian. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
AECOM Leased 3,753 SF of office space at 3071 E Franklin Road in Meridian, Idaho – DJ Thompson, Bree Wells, Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
JTR Holdings, LLC purchased an 8,185 SF office building at 105 & 129 E Carlton Avenue in Meridian, Idaho – Dave Winder of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and John Bottles of Mark Bottles Real Estate represented the seller in this transaction.
Plaza Investors, LLC purchased 2.35 Acres at 2975 E Franklin Road in Meridian, Idaho – DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and Ron Ramza of Cornerstone Commercial Real Estate represented the seller in this transaction.
Nampa
A developer purchased 11.8 acres at 0 N Kings Rd. & 922 Barger St. in Nampa. Erik McNary and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Happy Valley-McGill, LLC purchased a 7,040 SF retail property at 1275 N Happy Valley Road in Nampa, Idaho – Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Peter Oliver of TOK represented the buyer in this transaction.
Agri-Access Leased 1,225 SF of office space at 16150 N High Desert Street in Nampa, Idaho – Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.