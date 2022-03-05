Boise
Pacific Partners Residential Inc. purchased .84 Acres of land located at 1212 W. Bannock St. in Boise, Idaho — Curtis Cluff of Cushman Wakefield and Matt Naumann of CBRE represented the buyer and Jay Story of Story Commercial represented the seller in this transaction.
Jeff Brownson leased 257 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise, Idaho — Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Snake River Alliance renewed 544 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise, Idaho — Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
RESSystem 3 LLC renewed 2,133 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise, Idaho — Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Double D Winery LLC leased 4,203 square feet of retail space at 906 W. Main St. in Boise, Idaho — Jen McEntee, , Bree Wells, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
CA Fortune Sales & Marketing LLC leased 2,959 square feet of office space at 101 S. Capitol Blvd. Suite 930 in Boise. Melanie Nielsen, Oliver Maron, and Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.
Tavolata Boise LLC leased 4,500 square feet of retail space at 524 W. Grove in Boise. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Bryan Vaughn and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
208 Wholesale LLC leased 807 square feet of office space at 1755 Westgate Dr. Suite 125 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Devin Ogden of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
8 Krazee Scoops leased 1,315 square feet of retail space at 10941 W. Overland Road Suite 1 in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Stake Center Locating Inc. leased 1,350 square feet of office space at 8783 W. Hackamore Dr. Suite 8 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Devin Ogden of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Morriss Law Inc. leased 1,329 square feet of office space at 1109 W. Main St. Suite 660 in Boise. Wendy Shoemaker of ICRE represented the tenant. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Lifetime Optometry renewed their 1,085 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, located at 10454 Overland Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
Freedom Creek LLC renewed their 5,760 square feet of industrial space in Eagle Industrial Center, located at 1750-1790 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Ferguson Enterprises LLC renewed their 20,000 square feet of industrial space located at 1942 E. Commercial in Meridian. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Christian Harris of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.
Bamboo Massage Spa renewed their 2,304 square feet of retail space in Mercato at BridgeTower, located at 3015-3035 W. McMillan Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Red Aspen LLC leased 2,090 square feet of industrial space in Taylor Commerce Park, located at 1120 W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Mike Greene, Nick Schuitemaker and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.
Burritos of Meridian LLC leased 2,200 square feet of retail space in The Peak at Sawtooth Village, located at 4752 N. Linder Road in Meridian. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Kuna
Gemini Manufacturing Company Inc. leased 4,320 square feet of industrial space in Shoreline Business Park, located at 547 E. Access St. in Kuna. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
WLH Management purchased 0.33 acres of land space at TBD N. 21st Ave. in Caldwell. LeAnn Hume of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer. John Starr and Jimmy Roumanis of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.
KGPCO Services LLC renewed their 15,000 square feet of industrial space in the Skyway Building, located at 1701 Smeed Parkway in Caldwell. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Harrison Sawyer and Jake Miller of CBRE represented the landlord.
Nampa
Quick Tow & Recovery LLC renewed a lease on 1,870 square feet of industrial space at 3913 N. Summit Lane in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.