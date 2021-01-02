Boise
Detail Doctors LLC leased 6,000 square feet of retail space at 3555 W. Wright St. in Boise. Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Treasure Valley Subs LLC purchased a 4,832-square-foot retail building at 1624 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Mike Erkmann of NAI Select represented the buyer.
Garden City
Scott Kimball purchased 0.42 acres at 6659 N. Glenwood St. in Garden City. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Beth Gregg of SW Idaho Properties represented the buyer.
Idaho Falls
DVN Properties LLC purchased 4,300 square feet of industrial space at 4330 N. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Becca Nelson of KW East Idaho represented the buyer.