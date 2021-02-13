Boise
Chris Reeve Knives renewed 9,359 square feet of industrial space in the Victory Business Park, 2962 S. Victory View Way in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Enos Enterprises Inc. extended 1,875 square feet of industrial space at 11880 W. President Drive Ste. D in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Fiesta Chicken extended 1,648 square feet of retail space at 10689 W. Ustick Road in Boise. Mallisa Jackson of Colliers International represented the tenant. Dave Cadwell and Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Learned Lawyer PLLC leased 1,408 square feet of office space at 300 E. Mallard Drive Ste. 125 in Boise. Chase Erkins of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Dave Cadwell and Lew Manglos of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Positive Passion LLC leased 1,203 square feet of office space at 725 N. 15th St. in Boise. Kelly Stravens of Century 21 represented the tenant. Scott Feighner of Colliers International represented the landlord.
RES System 3 LLC leased 1,807 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Sweet Life Birds Inc. leased 1,700 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, 10480 Overland Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Emmett
RGH Enterprises LLC leased 1,396 square feet of office space at 2007 E. Quail Run Road in Emmett. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
Craig Swapp and Associates leased 2,723 square feet of office space at 3071 E. Franklin Road in Meridian. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Flawless Beauty Studio LLC leased office space at 2525 N. Stokesberry Place in Meridian. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Pacific Residential Mortgage leased 1,419 square feet of office space at 119 Calderwood in Meridian. Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Chrissy Smith of Coldwell Banker represented the landlord in this transaction.
Nampa
Canyon County Paramedics renewed 2,172 square feet of industrial space at 16077 N. Franklin Blvd. in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Individuals purchased 2,241 square feet of multifamily space at 1605 Sixth St. S. in Nampa. Buyer represented themselves. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the seller.
Smelterville
James Thorpe, the Thorpe Family Trust, purchased a 10,000-square-foot retail building at 167 E. Commerce Drive in Smelterville. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.