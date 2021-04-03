Boise
AARP leased 4,488 square feet of office space at 250 S. Fifth St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Karena Gilbert of TOK represented the landlord.
Boise POS Solutions Inc. renewed its 1,385 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, 5561 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
BuyWyz Inc. renewed its 1,325 square feet of industrial space in the Maple Grove Center in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp leased 276 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Lotus Vaping Technologies renewed 31,000 square feet of industrial space at 5118 Sawyer Ave. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
MASS Motors leased 3,023 square feet of retail space at 10695 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Nexco LLC purchased 4,684 square feet of retail space at 1402 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Sandi Rubio of Amherst Madison represented the buyer.
Precision Steel & Gypsum Inc. renewed its lease of 2,380 square feet of office space in the Maple Grove Center in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Snake River Alliance leased 461 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
An individual purchased a 100,000-square-foot retail building at 2655 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Eagle
Flying Pie Pizzeria leased 2,560 square feet of retail space at 398 S. Eagle Road in Eagle. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Garden City
Automotive Service Equipment renewed its 2,260 square feet of industrial space at 216 W. 38th St. in Garden City. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Options Inc. leased 1,090 square feet of office space in the Andon Business Park, 850 E. Franklin Road in Meridian. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Tim Garver of Prime Commercial represented the landlord.
Red Rock Medical Supply leased 4,200 square feet of industrial space at 1763 W. Marcon Lane in Meridian. Chris Pearson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Idaho Falls
DVN Properties purchased 2,400 square feet of office space in Ammon Park, 1323 E. Ammon Park Way in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Becca Nelson of KW Realty East Idaho represented the buyer.
Kelsee Garcia leased 1,200 square feet of office space in Ammon Park, 1327 E. Ammon Park Way in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Randy Waters of SVN High Desert Commercial represented the tenant.
Blackfoot
Elevation Labs leased 10,000 square feet of industrial space in Beehive Business Park, 7 N. 580 W. in Blackfoot. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.