Meridian
An investor purchased a 4,301 square foot retail building located at 301 W. Parkcenter Blvd. in Meridian. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Kuna
Current Physical Therapy LLC Leased 2,083 square feet of office space at 943 N. Linder Road in Kuna. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Peter Oliver of TOK represented the landlord in this transaction.
Nampa
Sergey Shabura extended a lease on 1,140 square feet of industrial space at 2224 Cortland Place in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Perez Foor Law PLLC sublet 1,504 square feet of office space at 5680 E. Franklin Road Suite 230 in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones, and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the sublessee. TOK Boise LLC represented the sublessor.
Gordons Auto Repair renewed a lease on 2,172 square feet of industrial space at 16099 Franklin Suite 6 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Boise
BV Management Services Inc. purchased 520 acres of land space at TBD Pleasant Valley Road in Boise. John Starr and Jimmy Roumanis of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer. Matt Naumann of CBRE represented the seller.
FFG R&R Stores LLC leased 3,837 square feet of retail space at 150 N. Eighth St. Suite 220 in Boise. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Robert Moore, Daniel Moore, and Tyson Moore of Colliers represented the landlord.
The Estate of Victoria H. Smith purchased 570 Acres located at 0000 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Boise. Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Boise Premier Cleaning LLC Leased 1,420 square feet of office space at 8620 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Pat Shalz of TOK represented the landlord in this transaction.
Weiser
Current Physical Therapy LLC leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at 652 E. 1st Street Suite 770B in Weiser. Jennifer McEntee represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Caldwell
EZ RV Service & Repair LLC leased 4,740 square feet of industrial space at 509 S. 41st Ave. Suite A in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.