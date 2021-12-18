Garden City
Treasure Valley Auto Care leased 2,493 square feet of retail space at 104 W. 35th St. in Garden City. Chris Novak of KW Commercial represented the tenant. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Caldwell
Young Elevator Inc. leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 1415 Lauren Lane Suite 101 in Caldwell. Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Boise
City of Boise purchased property at 6124 N. Bogart Lane & 8475 W. Limelight St. in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and Jason O’Very of Lee & Associates represented the seller in this transaction.
Airport Plaza LLC / Shannon Robnett purchased an office building located at 3295 W. Elder St. in Boise, Idaho – Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Devan Robnett of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the buyer in this transaction.
Magic Services LLC leased 6,095 square feet of office space at 7255 Franklin Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
X-treme House Cleaning Services LLC extended a lease on 571 square feet of industrial space at 240 South Cole Road in Boise. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Rocket Communications Inc. leased 3,035 square feet of office space at 121 N. Ninth St. Suite 402 in Boise. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Scott Raeber and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Signature Granite LLC renewed their 4,800 square feet of industrial space located at 11400 W. Executive Dr. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
PCS Edventures renewed their 10,000 square feet of industrial space located at 11915 W. Executive Dr. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Boise City Canal leased 601 square feet of office space located at 1655 Fairview Ave. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker facilitated the transaction.
JCJ Properties LLC purchased 2000 Yamhill Road in Boise. Devin Pierce, Erik McNary, and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Ultimate Carpet Cleaning renewed their 3,996 square feet of industrial space located at 5300 Bethel St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
On-Site Services renewed their 11,520 square feet of industrial space located at 6445 W. Gowen Road in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Genesis Machine renewed their 1,760 square feet of industrial space located at 7863 W. Mossy Cup St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Cross Country Mortgage LLC leased 4,943 square feet of office space in Brighton Plaza, located at 12601 W. Explorer Dr. in Boise. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Jennifer McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman Wakefield represented the landlord.
Claymark USA renewed their 3,100 square feet of office space in C.W. Moore Plaza, located at 250 S. Fifth Street in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving renewed their 2,080 square feet of industrial space in the Centurion Building, located at 2153-2167 Centurion Place in Boise. Erik McNary and Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Travis LLC leased 1,680 square feet of industrial space in the Chinden Business Center, located at 5226-5290 Chinden Boulevard in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
DocuLynx Operations LLC renewed their 4,980 square feet of industrial space in the Gowen Business Center, located at 1057-1147 Exchange St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Buccellato LLC leased 1,008 square feet of retail space at 3329 W. Cherry Lane in Meridian. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Saint Alphonsus Health System Inc. leased 36,733 square feet of office space located at 1422 S. Tech Lane in Meridian. Laurie Reynoldson and Michael Ballantyne of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Mongolian Meridian LLC renewed their 3,193 square feet of retail space in the Fairview Business Center, located at 519 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. Jim Boyd of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
Edge Pest Control Idaho LLC leased 2,992 square feet of industrial space at 16099 N. Franklin Blvd. Suite 1 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood, and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Optic Specialty LLC leased 1,140 square feet of industrial space at 2200 Cortland Pl. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Canyon Robotics Dairy Equipment & Supply LLC extended a lease on 2,400 square feet of industrial space at 16048 N. 20th St. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood, and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
House of Design LLC renewed their 36,350 square feet of industrial space located at 16141 N. 20th St. in Nampa. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Bargain Mattress Outlet renewed their 2,728 square feet of industrial space in the Franklin Business Center, located at 1604-1648 E. Plaza Loop in Nampa. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle Material Handling LLC renewed their 2,728 square feet of industrial space in the Franklin Business Center, located at 1604-1648 E. Plaza in Nampa. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Subway Real Estate LLC renewed their 1,725 square feet of retail space in Greenhurst Family Plaza, located at 2400 12th Avenue in Nampa. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
Nexa Mortgage LLC leased 783 square feet of office space located at 208 S. Academy in Eagle. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.