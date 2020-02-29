Boise
Allante Holdings Limited Liability Company purchased a 2,655-square-foot office building located at 925 S. Allante Place in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Eckhardt Family LLLP purchased 1.2 acres of land located at 3110 E. Barber Valley Drive in Boise. Holly Chetwood, Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Jayden DeLuca Foundation Inc leased 5,083 square feet of office space at 600 Steelhead Way in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Ron Ramza of Cornerstone Commercial represented the tenant.
Le Soleil Child Care LLC leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 302 W. Idaho St. in Boise. Julie Kissler and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Wendy Shoemaker of Intermountain Commercial represented the tenant.
LinOra Inc leased 7,114 square feet of industrial space in the Franklin Commerce Center, located at 12551-12555 W. Franklin Road in Boise. Zack Stoddard and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Ryoji Horio — Hitachi leased 1,049 square feet of office space at 5189 Overland Road in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Stark Landscape Inc leased 4,635 square feet of office/warehouse space at 1331 11th Ave. in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
Four Leaf Concepts LLC Leased 986 square feet of office space at 129 E. Pine Ave. in Meridian. Dave Winder of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Proven Athletix and Gracie Sports Center leased 2,520 square feet of flex space at 149 S. Adkins Way in Meridian. Stephen Fife and Jake Miller of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Jim Boyd of TOK represented the landlord.
We are Better Together LLC leased 3,000 square feet of office space located at 1471 E. Commercial Ave. in Meridian. JP Green and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Chrissy Smith of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the tenant.