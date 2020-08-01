Boise
Evoqe Medical Aesthetics LLC leased 467 square feet of office space at 300 W. Main St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
N310SM LLC leased 4,720 square feet of industrial space in the West Airport Industrial Park, 2574 S. Beverly St. in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Meridian
Happy Teriyaki Inc renewed their 1,386 square feet of retail space in Majestic Marketplace East, 2310 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
NW Extreme Installer’s Inc dba Premier Services leased 3,768 square feet of industrial space in the Taylor Commerce Park, 1170 W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.