Boise
A Host of Possibilities LLC leased 296 square feet of office space at 1655 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. DJ Thompson, Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
NSTAR Global Services Inc leased 10,520 square feet of industrial space at 527 W. McGregor Court in Boise. Dave Winder of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Dan Minnaert & Devin Pierce of TOK represented the landlord.
The Idaho Painter Inc leased 2,047 square feet of retail space in the Collister Center, 4602-4780 W. State St. in Boise. Al Marino of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Darin Burrell of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.
West Valley Medical Center Inc leased 5,513 square feet of office space at 222 E. Elm St. in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.