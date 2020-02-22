Boise
44 North Vodka leased 2,520 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5437 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jesse Lee of 208 Real Estate represented the tenant.
Caracal USA LLC renewed their 2,679 square feet of industrial space in the Flex Work Business Park, located at 6051 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial handled the transaction.
Idaho Gold and Silver Inc renewed their 1,608 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, located at 10500 Overland Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
JIFU Travel LLC leased office space in the Olympus Building, located at 6225 N. Meeker Place in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
MAG Medical Equipment LLC renewed their 2,700 square feet of industrial space located at 216 W. 38th St. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Outpak Inc renewed their 9,700 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Industrial Center, located at 2728 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Saalt LLC leased office space in the Apollo Building, located at 6148 N. Discovery Way in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Sherry Schoen and Kasey Smart of Newmark Grubb Acres represented the tenant.
Treasure Valley Rossiter leased 918 square feet of office space located at 1509 S. Tyrell Lane in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial and Debbie Martin of DK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
8 Krazee Scoops dba Baskin Robbins leased 1,521 square feet of retail space in Orchard Pointe, located at 337 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the Landlord. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers International represented the tenant.