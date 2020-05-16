Boise
Clear Coast Restoration leased 2,625 square feet of industrial space at 6065 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Stephen Fife and Jake Miller of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Chris Pearson of TOK represented the landlord in this transaction.
Greg Sutton LLC leased 389 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Jennifer M Ritter LLC leased 846 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
Skin N Tox LLC leased 1,945 square feet of retail space in the Shops at Sawtooth Village, located at 1407 W. McMillan Road in Meridian. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.