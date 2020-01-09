Boise
6B Guns LLC leased 1,973 square feet of industrial space at 11525 Fairview Ave. in Boise. Dan Minnaert, Devin Pierce and Sam McCaskill of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Stalwart Capital LLC purchased 4,141 square feet of retail space located at 813 & 815 S. Vista in Boise. Holly Chetwood represented the buyer. Charles Smart of Boise Home Group represented the seller.
Caldwell
HST Development LLC purchased a 10.7 Acre property located on Laster Lane in Caldwell. Matt Naumann & Tim Reid of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Douglas Holladay of One Group Real Estate represented the buyer in this transaction.