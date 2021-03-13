Boise
The Adler Revocable Family Trust purchased a 17,872-square-foot office building at 8665 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Fractal Dreams Counseling LLC leased 604 square feet of industrial space at 222 S. Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
JC Eagle Concrete leased 0.8 acres of land at 6180 W. Gowen Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Michael Bergmann of Lee & Associates represented the landlord.
IM Services Group LLC renewed its 5,398 square feet of office space in the Eagle Crest Building, 5418 N. Eagle Road in Boise. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Mavik Ventures leased 1,704 square feet of office space at 124 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, Julie Kissler and Travis Dunn of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
SEO Idaho LLC leased 1,600 square feet of office space at 827 E. Park Blvd. Ste. 200 in Boise. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Scott Feighner and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Stability Networks Inc leased 3,943 square feet of office space at 3056-3286 Elder St. in Boise. Terri Gustavenson of Mountain Realty represented the tenant. Lew Manglos, Scott Feighner and Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
StrengthCraft LLC leased 1,334 square feet of retail space at 13601 W. McMillan Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
HB Specialty Foods leased 57,235 square feet of industrial space at 4022 Challenger Way in Caldwell. Chris Pearson, Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Ravello Development LLC purchased 24.37 acres of land at 16069 S. Florida Ave. in Caldwell. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Andrew Propst of HomeRiver Realty represented the buyer.
Eagle
Mitch Hurst Dental Studio renewed its 2,352 square feet of office space in the Medallion Eagle Professional Center, 700 W. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Kaila’s Kakery LLC Leased 600 square feet of retail space at 4744 N. Park Crossing Ave. in Meridian. Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Chase Erkins of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Leah Colton II LLC purchased 3.18 acres of land on Bird Dog Drive in Meridian. Wendy Shoemaker with Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, and Brad Miller with Adler AB I LLC represented the seller.
Pinnacle Enterprises LLC purchased 9.1 acres of land at 5414 Franklin Road in Meridian. Chris Pearson TOK Commercial represented the buyer. John Bottles of Bottles CRE represented the seller.
Eric and Kristine Wibbeler extended 1,616 square feet of retail space at 2100 E. Fairview Ave. Ste. 13 in Meridian. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
Boise Wings LLC leased 1,260 square feet of retail space at 1451 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Engstrom Properties Inc purchased 1.61 acres of land at Sixth Street North in Nampa. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller, and LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer.
Idaho Falls
Advance Auto leased 8,973 square feet of retail space at 2275 E. 17th St. in Idaho Falls. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant in this transaction.
HBH Investments purchased 8,600 square feet of office space on Hoopes Avenue in Idaho Falls. Chip Langerak of Arthur Berry represented the buyer. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the seller.
American Falls
Ron and Patricia Melinda Michaelson purchased a 1,800-square-foot retail building at 2840 Pocatello Ave. in American Falls. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.