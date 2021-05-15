Boise
C3Jets LLC leased 1,314 square feet of office space at 3264 W. Elder St. Suite 104 in Boise. Jason Knorpp & Tyler Moyer of KW Commercial represented the tenant. Kyle Uhlenkott, Lew Manglos and Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Fairview Partners LLC purchased a 26,137-square-foot office building at 1655 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller.
Get The Funk Out leased 3,750 square feet of retail space at 3840 W. Chinden Blvd. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Gjording Fouser PLLC leased office space in The Banner Bank Building, 950 W. Bannock St., in Boise. Al Marino and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Randy Limani of Arthur Berry & Company represented the tenant.
Gorilla Mind LLC leased 18,679 square feet of industrial space at 11193 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Hummel Architects LLP leased 8,325 square feet of office space at 205 N. 10th St. Suite 300 in Boise. Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Scott Raeber, Oliver Maron and Melanie Nielsen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Lazrus Golf LLC leased 2,070 square feet of industrial space at 1834 Airport Way in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Lobby Idaho LLC leased 1,707 square feet of office space in Eighth & Main, 800 W. Main St., in Boise. Wendy Shoemaker of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate and Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Name Brand Promotions LLC leased 4,000 square feet of industrial space at 5208 W. Irving St. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.
Neighbor Tim’s BBQ Leased 371 square feet of retail space at 7802 W. Goddard Road in Boise. Travis Dunn of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord in this transaction.
PNG Media LLC leased 2,570 square feet of office space at 418 S. Ninth St. Suite 100 in Boise. Oliver Maron, Melanie Nielsen, Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Beau Manwaring of Hawkins Companies represented the landlord.
The Perfect Rug LLC leased 5,040 square feet of industrial space in West Airport Industrial Park in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Tuff Spas leased 3,084 square feet of industrial space at 2141 E. Summersweet Drive in Boise. Josh McFadyen of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant.
Tyler Industries LLC leased 4,622 square feet of industrial space in Victory Building I, 2962 S. Victory View Way in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Tyler Industries LLC renewed 6,635 square feet of industrial space in Victory Building II, 2941 S. Featherly Way in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
USI Insurance Services LLC Leased 1,897 square feet of office space at 4355 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Bree Wells, DJ Thompson and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Karena Gilbert of TOK represented the landlord.
An investor purchased a 9,291-square-foot medical office building at 7979 W. Rifleman St. in Boise. Nick Schuitemaker and Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
Cinder Grey LLC purchased 1,150 square feet of retail space at 2922 Cleveland Blvd. Suite 101 in Caldwell. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.
Simplot Employees Credit Union purchased a 4,800-square-foot building at 416 S. Kimball Ave. in Caldwell. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and Debbie Martin of DK Commercial helped facilitate this transaction.
Eagle
Dwell Home Co. LLC leased 1,456 square feet of retail space in Eagle Clocktower, 1580 E. State St. in Eagle. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Kuna
Cloudz Vape leased 1,328 square feet of retail space at 255 N. Kay St. in Kuna. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord.
Meridian
En Pointe Dance Apparel leased 1,526 square feet of retail space in Mercato at BridgeTower, 3015 W. McMillan Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Mike Pena of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Global Biontology LLC leased 950 square feet of office space at 980 E. Carol St. in Meridian. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant.
Gracie Barra Meridian LLC leased 4,935 square feet of retail space at 1600 N. Main St. Unit B in Meridian. Mallisa Jackson & Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
MRS Landholdings LLC purchased 3.98 acres at 1450 Ustick Road in Meridian. John Stevens and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Mark Bigelow of Silvercreek Realty represented the buyer.
Super Chix leased 3,000 square feet of retail space in Orchard Park, North Linder and West Chinden Boulevard in Meridian. Holly Chetwood and John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Nampa
Calkins Concepts LLC leased 1,620 square feet of industrial space at 16089 N. Franklin Blvd. Suite 3 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
CPR Cell Repair leased 1,240 square feet of retail space in Midtowne Spectrum Shops, 2101 N. Cassia St. in Nampa. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
LDK Ventures LLC purchased 20.06 acres of land at TBD Madison Road in Nampa. Devin Ogden, John Starr and Jimmy Roumanis of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer. Steven Neighbors of Strategic Mergers & Acquisitions LLC represented the seller.
Prime Lending leased 1,346 square feet of office space at 16231 N. Brinson St. in Nampa. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers represented the tenant.
TDS Metrocom LLC leased 3,950 square feet of office space at 217 W. Georgia Ave. Suite 115 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Twin Falls
Elk Run Construction LLC leased 2,508 square feet of industrial space at 484 Eastland Drive S. in Twin Falls. Dan Wilhelm of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.