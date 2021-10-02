Caldwell
Everything Hearing, LLC leased 1,376 square feet of office space at 1818 S. 10th Ave. Suite 200 in Caldwell. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena, and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Beau Manwaring of Hawkins Companies represented the landlord.
Ness Campbell leased 4,040 square feet of industrial space at 3520 Arthur Street in Caldwell. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena, and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
Buds to Blossoms Learning Center, LLC leased 5,605 square feet of office space at 216 3rd Ave S. Suites 216, 220, 222 & 224 in Nampa. Chuck Jones of Authority Real Estate represented the tenant. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena, and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Interstate Truckers Insurance Agency Inc. renewed a lease on 1,140 square feet of industrial space at 2232 Cortland Pl. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Boise
Nexus 3D leased 1,995 square feet of office space in Emerald Square, located at 4355 W. Emerald Street in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Killarney Irish Dance Company LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Maple Tree Plaza, located at 3335 — 3387 N. Five Mile Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Hawx Services LLC/Pest Control leased 3,078 square feet of retail space at 1111 Broadway Ave. Suite 1111A in Boise. Scott Raeber and Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Rathbone Falvey Research leased 1,313 square feet of office space at 999 W. Main St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Laurie Reynoldson of TOK represented the tenant in this transaction.
Thriveworks Administrative Services LLC leased 1,254 square feet of office space located at 405 S. Eighth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Kyle Uhlenhott of Colliers represented the tenant in this transaction.
Eagle
First American Title Insurance Company leased 4,567 square feet of office space at 2025 E. Riverside Dr. Suite 140 in Eagle. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho and Elizabeth Diamond represented the tenant.
Flying Pie purchased a 2,560 square feet retail building located at 398 S. Eagle Road in Eagle. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
AgAmerica West LLC leased 5,075 square feet of office space located at 805 W. Idaho St. in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Matt Mahoney of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in this transaction.
Meridian
Advanced Clinical Research Inc. renewed 2,498 square feet of office space located at 2950 E. Magic View Dr. in Meridian. DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord in this transaction.
Star
O’Reilly Auto Parts leased 7,225 square feet of retail space located at 10122 W. State St. in Star. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Sherry Schoen of Newmark represented the tenant in this transaction.
Garden City
Slick Timberworks LLC leased 1,500 square feet of retail space located at 9335 W. State St. in Garden City. Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
GC Flex LLC purchased 24,420 square feet in two industrial buildings located at 113 & 203 W 43rd St. in Garden City. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and Tom Sullivan of Michener Investments LLP represented the seller in this transaction.
Pet Supplies Plus leased 6,608 square feet of retail space at 5689 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Kuna
Heartland Dental leased 4,200 square feet of retail space at 1097 N. Jacksonmill Ave. in Kuna. LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.