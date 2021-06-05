Boise
A&Be Bridal Shop-Boise LLC leased 1,492 square feet of retail property at 5519 W. State St. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho and Eric Uhlenhoff of Anfield Realty represented the tenant. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
The Cleaning Authority renewed its 2,660 square feet of industrial space in the Flex Work Business Park, 6069 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Humble Organics LLC leased 1,410 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, 10346 Overland Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
KokoBell leased 1,334 square feet of retail space in McMillan’s Corner, 13601 McMillan Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Lunatic Fringe — Boise LLC expanded and extended a lease on 3,516 square feet of retail space at 836 W. Broad St. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Kelly Schnebly and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Massage by Lisa leased 548 square feet of retail space at 1843 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
My Brand Lashes LLC Leased 650 square feet of office space at 4696 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Northwest Engineering Service Inc. renewed 1,590 square feet of office space at 9543 Emerald St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Pinkos Company Inc. leased 2,053 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, 10500 Overland Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Robert Hildebran of Capital Commercial Properties represented the tenant.
Refresh Yourself LLC leased 2,844 square feet of retail space in The Marketplace at Bown Crossing, 3082 S. Bown Way in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Darin Burrell and Seth McCormack of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.
Salle Of Boise Inc. renewed its 2,686 square feet of industrial space in the Flex Work Business Park, 6149 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
Stella’s Ice Cream LLC leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at 2609 Blaine St. in Caldwell. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Lawrence Ross of Michener Investments LLP represented the landlord.
Garden City
Dogtopia purchased a 0.68 acre parcel located at 3203 & 3231 Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Eagle
Boglan Development LLC leased 3,491 square feet of office space in the Iron Eagle Building, 1059 E. Iron Eagle Drive in Eagle. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Martin Motorsports renewed its 1,440 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center, 1782 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Red Butte LLC leased 2,400 square feet of office space at 1191 E. Iron Eagle Drive in Eagle. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Al Marino of TOK represented the tenant.
Kuna
Orion Armament LLC leased 1,696 square feet of retail space at 247 N. Kay St. in Kuna. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
PRD Food Group LLC leased 23,086 square feet of retail space at 3085 E. Ustick in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
A tenant leased 1,500 square feet of retail space in Ten Mile Creek Retail, 150 S. Ten Mile Road in Meridian. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Holt Haga of Ball Ventures Ahlquist represented the landlord.
Nampa
Rimfire Ironworks LLC extended a lease on 1,140 square feet of industrial space at 2232 Cortland Place in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
TDS Metrocom LLC purchased a 0.17 acre parcel located at 7 Fifth St. N. in Nampa. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Xaviera Martinez dba Pro Painting renewed a lease on 1,850 square feet of industrial space at 3907 Summit Lane in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Idaho Falls
Adair Homes Inc. leased 1,684 square feet of retail space in The Broadway, 390 Memorial Drive in Idaho Falls. Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.