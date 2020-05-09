Boise
Chatterbox Pediatric Therapy Center leased office space in Benjamin Plaza, located at 8620 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Holly Chetwood, Patrick Shalz and Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
IdahoSTARS leased 1,553 square feet of office space at Emerald Square, located at 4355 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
The Saltbox Project purchased the 6,789-square-foot office building located at 415 S. Fourth St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Schnabel Engineering leased 3,307 square feet of office space at C.W. Moore Plaza, located at 250 S. Fifth St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Scott Feighner of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Meridian
Cintas Corporation leased 5,080 square feet of flex space in the Mountain View Business Center, located at 800 S. Industry Way in Meridian. Chris Pearson, Peter Oliver and Mike Greene of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
Alpine Back Office Services LLC leased 1,856 square feet of industrial space located at 3624 Newby St. in Nampa. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Bretz RV leased 10,850 square feet of industrial space located at 1616 Industrial Road in Nampa. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.