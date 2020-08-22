Boise
Fit Club Holdings LLC leased 4,313 square feet of retail space at 2273 S. Vista Ave. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord, and Tori Agee and Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant.
Laura Burdette leased 603 square feet of office space at 4696 W. Overland Road in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc leased 1,542 square feet of office space at 250 Bobwhite Court in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
Anago of Boise leased 913 square feet of office space at 114 E. Idaho St. in Meridian. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord, and Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.
CKM LLC leased 4,660 square feet of industrial space at 1855 E. Lanark St. in Meridian. Stephen Fife and Jake Miller of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Hardwoods and Hardware Company leased 5,311 square feet of industrial space at 1250 E. Kalispell St. in Meridian. Stephen Fife and Jake Miller of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord, and Zack Stoddard of TOK represented the tenant.
Idaho Life LLC Leased 1,698 square feet of office space at 3023 E. Copper Point Drive in Meridian. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord, and Austin Hopkins of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Levi Phillips purchased a 5,000-square-foot industrial building at 1565 Rolling Hills Drive in Meridian. Stephen Fife and Jake Miller of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller, and Tricia Callies of KW Commercial represented the buyer.
Med Way Medical Inc leased 5,353 square feet of industrial space at 1250 E. Kalispell St. in Meridian. Stephen Fife and Jake Miller of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord, and Peter Oliver of TOK represented the tenant.
Nampa
Idaho Center of Occupation al Rehabilitation PLLC purchased 39,181 square feet of land at N. High Desert St. in Nampa. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller, and Dave Winder and Chuck Winder of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer.
Jack Frost Company LLC leased 4,540 square feet of industrial space in the Franklin Business Center, 1020 N. Franklin Blvd. in Nampa. Dan Minnaert, Devin Pierce and Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
Hush Worldwide LLC leased 10,720 square feet of industrial space at 1412 Freedom Ave. in Caldwell. Jake Miller and Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord, and Drey Campbell of NAI Select represented the tenant.
Garden City
Wepa! leased 1,760 square feet of retail space at 201 E. 35th St. in Garden City. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant, and Brianna Miller of TOK represented the landlord.
Emmett
Coyote Investments LLC purchased 11.26 acres at 179 W. Highway 52 in Emmett. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer in this transaction.