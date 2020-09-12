Boise
Aaron Scarisbrick leased 306 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
A Host of Possibilities LLC leased 296 square feet of office space at 1655 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. DJ Thompson, Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
City Kid Boutique leased 964 square feet of retail space in Block 44, 222 Ninth St. in Boise. Brianna Miller and Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jay Story of Story Commercial represented the tenant.
Name Brand Promotions LLC leased a total of 3,835 square feet of space in Flex Work Space, 6063 W. Corporal Lane and 6143 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated both transactions.
Name Brand Promotions LLC also renewed their 4,670 square feet of industrial space in Flex Work Space, 6137/6139 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
NSTAR Global Services Inc leased 10,520 square feet of industrial space at 527 W. McGregor Court in Boise. Dave Winder of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Dan Minnaert & Devin Pierce of TOK represented the landlord.
The Idaho Painter Inc leased 2,047 square feet of retail space in the Collister Center, 4602-4780 W. State St. in Boise. Al Marino of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Darin Burrell of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.
Volkswagen Audi of Boise leased 18,750 square feet of industrial space at 455 Benjamin Lane in Boise. Al Marino and Michael Ballantyne of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
West Valley Medical Center Inc leased 5,513 square feet of office space at 222 E. Elm St. in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
4K Real Estate LLC purchased a retail development pad at 1327 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Michael Bergmann of Lee & Assoc. represented the buyer.
Advanced Clinical Research Inc leased 3,775 square feet of office space at 2950 Magic View Drive in Meridian. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord.
Live The Creed leased 3,605 square feet of industrial space at 1270 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. Jake Miller and Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK represented the tenant.
Garden City
Casa Maria LLC leased 1,760 square feet of retail space in 35th & Clay, at 201 E. 35th St. in Garden City. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Julie Kissler, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Andrea Nilson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant.
Prestige Worldwide 55 LLC purchased 4,703 square feet of retail space at 4248 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Tom Rebholtz of Windermere Powerhouse Group LLC represented the seller.